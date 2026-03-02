Latest UFC Fight Night Card Reportedly Ends UFC Sellout Streak in Mexico

Although the card did feature plenty of action and major results, it looks like the UFC’s latest visit to Mexico may not have been panned out quite as well as the promotion may have hoped.

Taking place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, this year’s edition of UFC Mexico saw two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno square off with unranked contender Lone’er Kavanagh after top-ranked flyweight Asu Almabayev withdrew with an injury just a few weeks before the event.

Kavanagh ended up scoring the biggest victory of his career when he took a unanimous decision over Moreno, but the card did see several other Mexican fighters score notable wins in front of the fans in their home country.

Latest UFC Fight Night Card Ends Mexico Sellout Streak

According to the report from Rodrigo Del Campo González, last Saturday’s card marked the first time in three years that UFC Mexico didn’t take place with a sellout crowd in attendance.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Last weekend was the third-straight time that Moreno has competed in the headlining bout for UFC Mexico. “The Assassin Baby” defeated former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg in the card’s main event last year, and in 2024 the two-time flyweight champion dropped a split decision to Brandon Royval in the latter fighter’s first outing since his failed title bid against Alexander Pantoja at UFC 296.

Several Mexican Fighters Scored Big Wins On Saturday Night

While the night did end in disappointment for fans that were hoping to see Moreno rebound from his loss to Tatsuro Taira, UFC Mexico did see six out of eight Mexican fighters get their hands raised.

The card’s co-main event was a pivotal matchup for the bantamweight division that saw rising star David Martinez take a unanimous decision over former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera, who has now lost four-straight fights.

David Martinez (blue gloves) reacts after the fight Rob Font (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Edgar Chairez, Imanol Rodriguez, and Santiago Luna also all picked up wins during the main card, although Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber did suffer his third upset-loss in a row when he was knocked out by longtime UFC veteran King Green.

Christian Quiñonez also defeated Kris Moutinho via unanimous decision during the night’s prelims, and one of the biggest winners at UFC Mexico was 21-year-old Regina Tarin.

“Kill Bill” was called in to make her promotional debut on just a few days’ notice and extended her undefeated record to 8-0 when she defeated Ernesta Kareckaite in a bout that earned both women an extra bonus for competing in the “Fight of the Night” at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX.