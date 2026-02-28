UFC Fight Night Mexico: Moreno vs. Kavanagh Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC stays on the road tonight (February 28) following a trip to Houston with another UFC Fight Night card at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The main event will see former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno try to rebound from a loss to upcoming title challenger Tatsuro Taira when he faces Lone’er Kavanagh, who is coming off the first loss of his career but stepped up to replace Asu Almabayev when the latter fighter withdrew from UFC Mexico with an injury.

The night’s co-main event features surging bantamweight contender David Martinez and former title challenger Marlon Vera. “Chito” is currently on the first three-fight skid of his career after coming up short against Aiemann Zahabi last October, and he’ll try to get back on track in Mexico City when he faces the #10-ranked Martinez.

UFC Fight Night Mexico Live Results & Highlights

Outside of the night’s headlining bout, the UFC Mexico main card also includes two other flyweight matchups, with Kevin Borjas set to welcome Imanol Rodriguez to the UFC before Edgar Cháirez faces Felipe Bunes.

Edgar Chairez (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Daniel Zellhuber will also take on longtime UFC veteran King Green in a lightweight matchup, and the main card action kicks off with undefeated Santiago Luna’s second Octagon appearance against Angel Pacheco, who is returning for the first time since losing his UFC debut to Caolan Loughran nearly two years ago.

King Green (red gloves) prepares to fight Maurice Ruffy (not pictured ) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rodriguez is the only debutant on the main card, but the prelims will also see an additional four fighters compete under the UFC banner for the first time, although several of them already made their Octagon debuts with contract-winning performances on Dana White’s Contender Series.

All fighters successfully made weight ahead of the event. UFC Mexico did experience one major change during fight week, as Regina Tarin was called in to make her promotional debut in a 130-pound catchweight bout against Ernesta Kareckaite following the withdrawal of Sofia Montenegro.

Dione Barbosa (red gloves) fights Ernesta Kareckaite (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card (Paramount+. 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh



• Co-Main Event: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez



• Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green



• Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes



• Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas



• Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

UFC Fight Night Mexico Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra



• Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez



• Christian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho



• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes



• Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Regina Tarin



• Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshal



• Wes Schultz vs. Damian Pinas