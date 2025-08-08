UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
The UFC stays in Las Vegas this week for another UFC Fight Night event, MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by a clash between top-ranked middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, who enters the matchup on a seven-fight win streak that includes five victories via finish.
The night’s co-main event is a flyweight bout between former title challenger Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. Erceg was originally scheduled to meet Hyun Sung Park before the latter fighter was pulled to meet Tatsuro Taira last weekend, and now “Astroboy” will try to snap his current three-fight skid against Osbourne.
UFC Vegas 109 Main Card Predictions
Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
I wouldn’t be shocked if Dolidze lands something big or manages to snatch up a submission during an early scramble to secure a fourth-straight win, but I expect that Hernandez’s pressure will tire the Georgian out and potentially set up a finish for “Fluffy” during the later rounds.
(Pick: Hernandez)
Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne
Erceg has had a tough run of matchups since being given a title shot just three fights into his UFC career, and as long as he doesn’t eat something big from Osbourne this looks like a good spot for him to finally get back into the win column.
(Pick: Erceg)
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill
This should be a fun strawweight scrap, and if the majority of the fight takes place on the feet then I’ll side with Hill to continue what’s been an impressive run during the final stages of her fighting career.
(Pick: Hill)
Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez
Rodriguez has made a name for himself as a fighter that’s capable of derailing undefeated prospects, but he’s unfortunately struggled in the UFC when matched up with established veterans like Fili.
(Pick: Fili)
Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto
Matsumoto came up short in his first real test against Rob Font in February, and while I do think this is a well-matched fight it’s still one that the Brazilian should win if he’s going to get another crack at the UFC rankings.
(Pick: Matsumoto)
Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
I think that the current betting line on this fight is a bit disrespectful to Anders, but if he’s not able to get this fight to the ground then Duncan should have his way with the American on the feet.
(Pick: Duncan)
UFC Vegas 109 Preliminary Card Predictions
Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Cerqueira is likely fighting for his spot on the UFC roster. Unfortunately, he’s been matched up with a fighter that’s eager to rebound from a disappointing UFC debut after joining the promotion as an undefeated prospect.
(Pick: Walker)
Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama
On paper this matchup looks a bit similar to Walker vs. Cerqueira, with the difference being that Smith comes into the matchup carrying plenty of momentum as Kazama looks to avoid a loss that might spell the end of his UFC career.
(Pick: Smith)
Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Cachoeira proved she still has something left in the tank when she brutally knocked out Josiane Nunes in her last outing, but I expect she’ll struggle to close the distance enough to find any real striking success against Edwards.
(Pick: Edwards)
Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina
Following an upset-loss in his last fight against Punahele Soriano, Medic has a big opportunity to get back to his finishing ways here after all three of Urbina’s previous UFC bouts ended inside the distance.
(Pick: Medic)
Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Stoliarenko’s trend of alternating wins and losses indicates she should get her hand raised here, but Fernandes is riding high following her upset over Cong Wang and a split decision over Carli Judice that has aged quite well after Judice’s recent UFC success.
(Pick: Fernandes)
Cody Brundage vs. Eric McConico
Brundage moves up to light heavyweight here following the controversial ending to his bout with Mansur Abdul-Malik, and I’ll side with the UFC veteran to get a big win after a strange run of results over his last few outings.
(Pick: Brundage)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 109 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
