MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Check out predictions for every matchup on this Saturday's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC stays in Las Vegas this week for another UFC Fight Night event, MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The event is headlined by a clash between top-ranked middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, who enters the matchup on a seven-fight win streak that includes five victories via finish.

The night’s co-main event is a flyweight bout between former title challenger Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. Erceg was originally scheduled to meet Hyun Sung Park before the latter fighter was pulled to meet Tatsuro Taira last weekend, and now “Astroboy” will try to snap his current three-fight skid against Osbourne.

UFC Vegas 109 Main Card Predictions

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Brendan Allen (red gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Brendan Allen (red gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I wouldn’t be shocked if Dolidze lands something big or manages to snatch up a submission during an early scramble to secure a fourth-straight win, but I expect that Hernandez’s pressure will tire the Georgian out and potentially set up a finish for “Fluffy” during the later rounds.

(Pick: Hernandez)

READ MORE: Conor Benn sends clear message to UFC fighters: boxing YES cage NO

Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena.
Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Erceg has had a tough run of matchups since being given a title shot just three fights into his UFC career, and as long as he doesn’t eat something big from Osbourne this looks like a good spot for him to finally get back into the win column.

(Pick: Erceg)

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Denise Gomes (blue gloves) fights Angela Hill (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena.
Denise Gomes (blue gloves) fights Angela Hill (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

This should be a fun strawweight scrap, and if the majority of the fight takes place on the feet then I’ll side with Hill to continue what’s been an impressive run during the final stages of her fighting career.

(Pick: Hill)

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rodriguez has made a name for himself as a fighter that’s capable of derailing undefeated prospects, but he’s unfortunately struggled in the UFC when matched up with established veterans like Fili.

(Pick: Fili)

Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Rob Font (red gloves) fights Jean Matsumoto (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Rob Font (red gloves) fights Jean Matsumoto (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Matsumoto came up short in his first real test against Rob Font in February, and while I do think this is a well-matched fight it’s still one that the Brazilian should win if he’s going to get another crack at the UFC rankings.

(Pick: Matsumoto)

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

I think that the current betting line on this fight is a bit disrespectful to Anders, but if he’s not able to get this fight to the ground then Duncan should have his way with the American on the feet.

(Pick: Duncan)

READ MORE: Dustin Poirier confirms return to UFC in new job on major PPV

UFC Vegas 109 Preliminary Card Predictions

Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Alonzo Menifield (red gloves) fights Julius Walker (blue gloves) in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Alonzo Menifield (red gloves) fights Julius Walker (blue gloves) in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cerqueira is likely fighting for his spot on the UFC roster. Unfortunately, he’s been matched up with a fighter that’s eager to rebound from a disappointing UFC debut after joining the promotion as an undefeated prospect.

(Pick: Walker)

Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Elijah Smith during his fight with Vince Morales.
Elijah Smith during his fight with Vince Morales. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On paper this matchup looks a bit similar to Walker vs. Cerqueira, with the difference being that Smith comes into the matchup carrying plenty of momentum as Kazama looks to avoid a loss that might spell the end of his UFC career.

(Pick: Smith)

Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Chelsea Chandler (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night.
Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Chelsea Chandler (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Cachoeira proved she still has something left in the tank when she brutally knocked out Josiane Nunes in her last outing, but I expect she’ll struggle to close the distance enough to find any real striking success against Edwards.

(Pick: Edwards)

Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina

Uros Medic (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.
Uros Medic (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Following an upset-loss in his last fight against Punahele Soriano, Medic has a big opportunity to get back to his finishing ways here after all three of Urbina’s previous UFC bouts ended inside the distance.

(Pick: Medic)

READ MORE: Charles Oliveira’s next fight could define his future in the UFC

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Gabriella Fernandes during her fight with Cong Wang.
Gabriella Fernandes during her fight with Cong Wang. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Stoliarenko’s trend of alternating wins and losses indicates she should get her hand raised here, but Fernandes is riding high following her upset over Cong Wang and a split decision over Carli Judice that has aged quite well after Judice’s recent UFC success.

(Pick: Fernandes)

Cody Brundage vs. Eric McConico

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena.
Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brundage moves up to light heavyweight here following the controversial ending to his bout with Mansur Abdul-Malik, and I’ll side with the UFC veteran to get a big win after a strange run of results over his last few outings.

(Pick: Brundage)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 109 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

Khamzat Chimaev crushed former UFC champ's jaw to earn Dricus du Plessis title fight

UFC reportedly brings back fighter after nearly 3 years to save Shanghai matchup

Ex-UFC title challenger officially set for bareknuckle boxing debut at BKFC 80

Ex-UFC fighter drops wild claim about Dricus du Plessis' future after Khamzat fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News