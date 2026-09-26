UFC Fight Night: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC is back home in Las Vegas this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 of the card’s fights.

The men’s bantamweight headliner will see Raul Rosas Jr. attempt to extend his winning streak to six fights when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos in what will be the first UFC main event opportunity for both men.

The co-main event is also an important clash for the women’s bantamweight division, as Norma Dumont will try to end the six-fight win streak that Ailín Pérez has put together after dropping her UFC debut in 2022.

UFC Vegas 121 Main Card Predictions

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a well-matched bout even if it’s not quite main event caliber, and I’m siding with Barcelos to halt Rosas’ momentum with a gritty veteran performance.

(Pick: Barcelos)

Norma Dumont vs. Ailín Pérez

Irene Aldana (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s tough to trust that Dumont will be active enough to win this following her last performance, but I still think this may be the fight where Pérez’s winning run finally comes to an end.

(Pick: Dumont)

Sedriques Dumas vs. Luis Hernandez

Locked him up 😤



Luis Hernandez locks in the submission win after a back-and-forth battle on #DWCS!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KfAuIRMz2R — UFC (@ufc) September 16, 2026

Dumas could absolutely find a way to win this given that I'm not convinced Hernandez is ready for the UFC, but admittedly “The Reaper” has also been on the verge of getting cut himself over his last few outings.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Ilimbek Akylbek vs. Mahammadali Osmanli

No disrespect to Akylbek, but there’s a reason that Osmanli looked so dominant on The Ultimate Fighter and is considered to be one of MMA’s hottest prospects.

(Pick: Osmanli)

Valesca Machado vs. Melissa Amaya

As good as Amaya looked during her run on The Ultimate Fighter, I have to side with “Tina Black” to get her hand raised in what feels like a long-overdue UFC opportunity for the Brazilian.

(Pick: Machado)

UFC Vegas 121 Preliminary Card Predictions

Rinya Nakamura vs. Brady Hiestand

Rinya Nakamura (red gloves) fights Muin Gafurov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nakamura regained some of his lost momentum with a big finish against Nathan Fletcher his last time out, and even if he isn’t able to stop Hiestand he should still be too much for the American to handle.

(Pick: Nakamura)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek

Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) fights Brad Tavares (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The striker vs. grappler dynamic looks to be clearly at play in this matchup, and at this stage of Vieira’s career I’m not sure he’ll be able to get things to the ground before eating something big from Bryczek.

(Pick: Bryczek)

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards

Rodolfo Bellato (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Luke Fernandez (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bellato could absolutely get slept here if he isn’t careful, but it feels more likely that the Brazilian will be able to secure a big finish of his own after upsetting Edwards’ former opponent Luke Fernandez his last time out.

(Pick: Bellato)

Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrell

Elves Brener (red gloves) fights Myktybek Orolbai (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brener has his back against the wall here after dropping three-straight fights, but I think the Brazilian will be able to snap that skid here and stifle Harrell’s bid for a first UFC win in the process.

(Pick: Brener)

Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simón

Montel Jackson (red gloves) fights Daniel Marcos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Provided that he’s able to keep Simón at range, Jackson should control the striking exchanges in this fight and could potentially find a finish if Simón gets too reckless in the pursuit of a takedown.

(Pick: Jackson)

John Castañeda vs. Alatengheili

John Castaneda (red gloves) fights Mark Vologdin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castañeda is need of a victory here following a stretch of tough results, and this matchup with Alatengheili looks like a solid bounce-back opportunity that should also produce one of the more entertaining fights hon the UFC Vegas 121 prelims.

(Pick: Castañeda)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Yazmin Jauregui (red gloves) fights Ketlen Souza (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Demopoulos comes into this matchup on a three-fight skid, and unfortunately a fourth-straight loss to the heavily-favored Jauregui will likely spell the end of her UFC career.

(Pick: Jauregui)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tonight for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 121.