UFC Vegas 121 How to Watch Guide: Stream UFC Fight Night & TUF 34 Finale on P+

The UFC continues its Fight Night series Saturday night, as it brings a 12-fight card to the Meta APEX to cap off its September schedule from Las Vegas.

The main event is a big opportunity for rising bantamweight prospects to show out when Raul Rosas Jr. of Mexico headlines against Brazil's Raoni Barcelos in a five-round, non-title offering.

Raul Rosas Jr. Looks To Win Signature UFC Main Event

Mar 7, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Raul Rosas JR (blue gloves) recasts after defeating Rob Font (red gloves) fights during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosas Jr. (12-1 MMA) has quickly become a name the UFC has promoted as a fixture in the ever-evolving Hispanic MMA scene. Rosas Jr. regularly pops up at signings all over the world, often seen snapping pictures with fans or continuing to grow a blossoming social media presence, with 1.5 million Instagram followers at present.

Rosas Jr. has racked off five consecutive wins since his lone MMA loss to Christian Rodriguez in April 2023 at UFC 287. Rosas Jr.'s last outing saw him beat long-time UFC veteran Rob Font in March, winning a unanimous decision at UFC 326 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Barcelos (22-5 MMA) has also won five in a row, but has a few more years of UFC Octagon experience than his opponent. Since 2018, Barcelos is 11-4 in the promotion as opposed to Rosas Jr.'s six-fight UFC sample size, winning five since making his promotional debut in 2022 following a successful DWCS appearance.

The card also features both TUF 34 finale fights, offering a bit of an old-school feel to finales of yesteryear as opposed to putting the season's conclusion on the prelims of a UFC numbered event.

The entire card streams live on Paramount+, with the prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by main card festivities at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the full bout order below, including betting odds from bet365.

UFC Vegas 121 Full Card Order + Odds

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC Vegas 121 Main Card (P+)

The fights can be streamed live by clicking here (subscription required).

Main Event : Raul Rosas Jr. (-155) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+130), bantamweight

: Raul Rosas Jr. (-155) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+130), bantamweight Co-Main Event : Norma Dumont (+125) vs. Ailin Perez (-150), bantamweight

: Norma Dumont (+125) vs. Ailin Perez (-150), bantamweight Luis Hernandez (-275) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+220), middleweight

Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-1) vs. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu (10-3), The Ultimate Fighter 34 bantamweight final – no odds available

Melissa Amaya (8-0) vs. Valesca Machado (15-4), The Ultimate Fighter 34 strawweight final – no odds available

UFC Vegas 121 Preliminary Card (P+)

Featured Prelim : Brady Hiestand (+300) vs. Rinya Nakamura (-380), bantamweight

: Brady Hiestand (+300) vs. Rinya Nakamura (-380), bantamweight Rodolfo Vieira (-160) vs. Robert Bryczek (+135), middleweight

Rodolfo Bellato (-180) vs. Christian Edwards (+150), light heavyweight

Elves Brener (+110) vs. Josiah Harrell (-130), lightweight

Montel Jackson (-210) vs. Ricky Simon (+175), bantamweight

John Castaneda (-360) vs. Alatengheili (+280), bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulos (+625) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (-850)), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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