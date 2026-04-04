UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV today (April 4) for a UFC Fight Night card at the Meta APEX facility.

The main event is a pivotal lightweight contest between former title challenger Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan, who could vault into the divisional rankings if he’s able to extend his winning run to five fights when he meets the Brazilian.

The night’s co-main event is also a huge matchup for the strawweight division, as Virna Jandiroba looks to bounce back from her failed bid to claim the 115 lbs. title when she takes on fellow top-ranked contender Tabatha Ricci.

UFC Vegas 115 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 115 main card also features several undefeated fighters, including promotional debutant Tommy McMillen, who will welcome Manolo Zecchini back to the Octagon in a featherweight bout.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev and Rafael Estevam will also try to extend their unbeaten records against Brendson Ribeiro and Ethyn Ewing, and the main card action will open with a fan-friendly featherweight bout between former KSW titleholder Robert Ruchala and the debuting Jose Delano.

Robert Ruchala (blue gloves) fights Willam Gomis (red gloves) fduring UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The night’s featured prelim is a heavyweight clash between Thomas Petersen and Guilherme Pat, who will be the first of four undefeated fighters that step into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 115.

The rest of the prelims will also see fan favorite Lando Vannata return from a nearly three-year layoff to face Darrius Flowers, and Kai Kamaka III returns to the UFC for the first time since 2021 to meet the

debuting Dakota Hope in a short-notice addition to the card.

Lando Vannata meets with Mike Grundy following his victory during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Estevam and Flowers both missed weight ahead of the event, but their fights will proceed as scheduled and both men will forfeit 20% of their purses to their opponents. The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from

every fight once the card starts.

Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev

COMEBACK KID 🤩



Tresean Gore goes full Gilly Gang in Round 3 for the submission win!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/hzVYZqqPgz — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan

STEP IN KNEE GETS THE KO 👏@AlicePereiraUFC gets her first UFC win in STYLE!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Miqx9P6zaU — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata

TKO in Round 2 for 'Beast Mode' 👊



Darrius Flowers gets his first UFC win in a quick work!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Q1ZNTgfdMY — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll

PERFECT LEFT HOOK 🪝@AlessanCosta10 connects with a liver shot for the RD2 finish!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/2tE3HPOE89 — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini

All out madness 🫨



Tommy McMillen earns the TKO in his debut at #UFCVegas115!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/q3sFhBG0j8 — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam

BODY SHOT ENDS IT EARLY ⏰



Ethyn Ewing puts on a flawless performance at #UFCVegas115!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/gOmfhYRpaK — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro

This man is DANGEROUS 😳



Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev gets another RD1 finish at #UFCVegas115!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HCZzra0KkD — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan

UFC Vegas 115 Main Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R2, 3:14

• Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28x2)

• Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 2:52

• Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via TKO: R3, 1:44

• Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO: R1, 3:57

• Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27x2)

UFC Vegas 115 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-27x2)

• Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll via TKO: R2, 4:56

• Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata via TKO: R2, 0:52

• Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan via KO: R2, 4:24

• Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev via Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke): R3, 3:27

• Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-28x2)

• Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope via Split Decision (29-28x2, 28-29)