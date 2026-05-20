Rising UFC Star Faces Third Undefeated Opponent After Sensational Start to UFC Career

One of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC will look to shatter another fighter’s undefeated record on June 20.

Currently in the midst of a rare off week following last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card that saw Arnold Allen defeat Melquizael Costa in the night’s main event, the UFC returns to Macau next weekend to kick off five consecutive weeks of events through the end of June.

Two Meta APEX cards are sandwiched around the “UFC Freedom 250” show scheduled to take place at The White House, and Marcel Dorff reports that Ethyn Ewing will square of with Farid Basharat at UFC Vegas 119 on June 20.

Ethyn Ewing Gets Third Undefeated Opponent Out of Three UFC Fights

A former bantamweight titleholder with Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, Ewing was called in to make his UFC debut on short notice when Cody Haddon withdrew from a fight with Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322.

Ethyn Ewing (blue gloves) fights Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Coming into the night on an eight-fight win streak that included seven finishes, Ewing was a prohibitive underdog to the undefeated Wellmaker but stunned “The Machine” by taking a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden. The 28-year-old was given another unbeaten name for his sophomore outing in April when he took on Rafael Estevam, who fell to a nasty body shot in the third round.

Ethyn Ewing (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Malcolm Wellmaker (not pictured) in the featherweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ewing has now won nine-straight fights after starting his professional career with back-to-back losses, and he also went a perfect 6-0 during his amateur MMA career from 2018 to early 2020.

Farid Basharat Looks to Continue Strong Start to UFC Career

Boasting a 15-0 record in his professional MMA career, Basharat joined the UFC after taking a unanimous decision over Allan Begosso on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights Farid Basharat (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Ferocious” has only secured one finish in the UFC so far, but he’s defeated all six opponents that he’s faced since debuting in 2023. Basharat most recently took a split decision over Jean Matsumoto when the pair met as part of the main card for UFC Vegas 113 in February, and he’ll join Navajo Stirling and UFC debutant Murtazali Magomedov as unbeaten talents scheduled to compete in Las Vegas on June 20.

Farid Basharat (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Kleydson Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 119 is headlined by a highly-anticipated flyweight rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi, and plenty of fans will also be excited to tune in earlier on the card and see if Ewing is able to improve to 3-0 over undefeated competition since joining the UFC.

UFC Vegas 119 Fight Card

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Christian Rodriguez vs. Hyder Amil

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Giga Chikadze vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Farid Basharat vs. Ethyn Ewing

Jhonata Diniz vs. Jose Luiz

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Gaston Bolaños