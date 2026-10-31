UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 of the card’s bouts.

The card’s main event is huge lightweight contest that will see Tom Nolan attempt to extend his five-fight win streak against former title challenger Renato Moicano.

In the co-main event, Jacobe Smith steps in to replace Carlos Leal less than a month after his last win and takes on Randy Brown.

UFC Vegas 123 Main Card Predictions

Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan definitely deserves this opportunity following an upset-win over Fares Ziam that extended his winning run to five fights, but Moicano is the kind of crafty veteran that can at least temporarily stifle the Australian’s rise.

(Pick: Moicano)

Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a pretty big step up for Smith to take on short notice, and I think that Brown’s size and reach advantage should allow him to control things on the feet if Smith is unable to find consistent success with his takedowns.

(Pick: Brown)

Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Alessandro Costa (red gloves) fights Cody Durden (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not quite sure what this matchup is doing so far up the main card outside of the fact that both men are somewhat recognizable names, and while I don’t really trust Durden’s durability I have even less faith in Osbourne’s takedown defense.

(Pick: Durden)

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Yana Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m a little bit surprised to see Luana as heavily-favored as she currently is, and even with Yana coming in off a layoff of just over a year I think she can extend her winning run to four fights in this matchup.

(Pick: Yana Santos)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (red gloves) fights Seok Hyeon Ko (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a solid start to his UFC career, I think this matchup with the undefeated Hasanov presents a good opportunity for Lebosnoyani to potentially turn some heads with his first finish in the promotion.

(Pick: Lebosnoyani)

UFC Vegas 123 Preliminary Card Predictions

Francis Marshall vs. Dakota Hope

Mairon Santos (red gloves) fights Francis Marshall (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s unfortunate that Marshall missed weight ahead of this matchup, but I still think “Fire” should be able to extend his current win streak to three fights in what should be a fun scrap.

(Pick: Marshall)

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren

It’s interesting that the UFC elected to match Berggren up with the other half of the TUF 33 welterweight finals after the Swede lost his debut to Daniil Donchenko, but I do think that “Simba” may be able to rebound here given that his first UFC fight came on short notice.

(Pick: Berggren)

Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Julian Erosa (red gloves) fights Lerryan Douglas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into his retirement fight of back-to-back losses, I’m going to lean with longtime UFC veteran Erosa to close out his career on a high note and score the minor upset against Lee.

(Pick: Erosa)

Zach Reese vs. Mickey Gall

Zachary Reese (blue gloves) reacts after a middleweight bout against Ryan Gandra during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese hasn’t exactly had a stellar run with the UFC, but he should be able to extend his time with the promotion here with Gall returning after four-straight losses and nearly two years away from the cage.

(Pick: Reese)

Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot

Kropschot is on an impressive run that’s seen him defeat two previously-unbeaten fighters in back-to-back outings, and this looks to be a favorable matchup for his debut given that Klein will likely want to try and bring things to the ground.

(Pick: Kropschot)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Talita Alencar

Josefine Knutsson (red gloves) fights Piera Rodriguez (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is a well-matched strawweight contest between two women on solid win streaks, and if Rodriguez is able to keep things standing then her reach advantage should help her to take this fight on the scorecards.

(Pick: Rodriguez)

Tainara Lisboa vs. Lucia Szabová

Former two-division Oktagon MMA titleholder Szabová is a welcome addition to the UFC, and the promotion should be able to match her up with ranked opposition next year after debuting against Lisboa.

(Pick: Szabová)

Be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 123.