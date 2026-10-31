Is There a Live UFC Event Tonight for Halloween? How to Watch UFC Vegas 123

The UFC is back in Las Vegas to close out October with a UFC Fight Night card featuring a pair of hardcore fan favorites in the main event. The five-round non-title fight at lightweight features Brazil's Renato Moicano against Australia's Tom Nolan to cap off a five-fight main card (and a 12-fight offering overall).

Moicano (21-7-1 MMA, 13-7 UFC) is trying to continue his recent Octagon momentum by earning back-to-back wins. The former UFC lightweight title challenger submitted Chris Duncan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in April by rear-naked choke, snapping a two-fight losing skid.

The dry spell included a loss to current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev in Makhachev's final lightweight fight last January at UFC 311 in Inglewood, CA. Meanwhile, Nolan (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) enters the main event on a five-fight winning streak dating back to May 2024.

Nolan has secured two of his five UFC victories by stoppage, including a rear-naked choke of his own against Charlie Campbell (9-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) last September at UFC Perth.

Moicano told reporters this week that he won't take whatever the UFC offers when it's time to discuss contract renewals.

Renato Moicano in Must-Win Spot Entering UFC Vegas 123

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Renato Moicano during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm 37," Moicano said Wednesday. "Soon, I'm about to be 38. I'm not fighting until I'm 40. Maybe I fight out my contract and that's it. Maybe not. I don't know. I love UFC. I want to be in the UFC. To fight [out] this contract and then get a new contract would have to be very good money. Let's wait and see."

Moicano said he can't afford to lose either.

"Tom Nolan is not easy," Moicano said. "He's a good striker, good grappler, well-rounded. I just think I'm better than him."

Meanwhile, Nolan has remained cordial in the pre-fight build-up.

"He does a really good job of getting the body triangle and essentially forcing his hips to face the earth while his opponent does whatever they want underneath, and he just smashes them," Nolan said. "I think he's great. I've been watching him since I was a child. It's nothing but respect. I love that dude. He's cool."

UFC Vegas 123 Card Info & Bout Order

(Zuffa LLC)

Despite being a Halloween offering, everything remains status quo from a UFC procedure perspective. The fights begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with the prelims, which stream live on Paramount+ followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

All UFC odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and remain subject to change.

Main Card (P+ in U.S.)

Main Event: Renato Moicano (-120) vs. Tom Nolan (+100), lightweight (five rounds, non-title)

Renato Moicano (-120) vs. Tom Nolan (+100), lightweight (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event : Randy Brown (+215) vs. Jacobe Smith (-265), welterweight

: Randy Brown (+215) vs. Jacobe Smith (-265), welterweight Ode’ Osbourne (-102) vs. Cody Durden (-118), flyweight

Yana Santos (+260) vs. Luana Santos (-325), bantamweight

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-278) vs. Farman Hasanov (+225), welterweight

Prelims (P+ in the U.S.)

Featured Prelim: Francis Marshall (-218) vs. Dakota Hope (+180), 148-pound catchweight

Francis Marshall (-218) vs. Dakota Hope (+180), 148-pound catchweight Rodrigo Sezinando (-185) vs. Theodor Berggren (+154), welterweight

Julian Erosa (+124) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (-148), featherweight

Zachary Reese (-425) vs. Mickey Gall (+330), middleweight

Nick Klein (+250) vs. Joe Kropschot (-310), middleweight

Talita Alencar (+225) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-278), strawweight

Lucia Szabova (-650) vs. Tainara Lisboa (+470), flyweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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