UFC Fighter Left With Eyebrow Hanging Off in Halloween Horror Show

UFC's Halloween Fight Night event delivered some apt brutality, scaring fans in attendance with some of the bloodiest scenes we've seen in the Octagon for some time.

The Vegas event headlined by Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan featured some cringe-worthy scenes. On the prelims, Theodor Berggren was nearly split lip-to-nose by an elbow on the bottom, forcing a doctor's stoppage.

Later on the night, Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani scored his first UFC stoppage against Farman Hasanov, brutalising Hasanov's face over three rounds. The fight was called off midway through the third round as Hasanov's eyebrow was practically hanging off his face. UFC's cageside doctor didn't take more than a moment to wave the fight off.

JPL defeats Farman Hasanov via doctor stoppage



Hasanov had a nasty cut over his eye 😳 #UFCVegas123 pic.twitter.com/7kye7SZoub — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 1, 2026

Hasanov went out swinging, and even protested the stoppage after the fact. The loss marks his first professional defeat after going 5-0 to kickstart his career.

Why The Fight Was Stopped So Fast

Hasanov suffered a bad laceration to the area above the eye, which is considered a severe zone of impact. Cage-side doctors are trained to spot high-risk areas for cuts on athletes' faces, and Hasanov's injury fell under the "Consider stopping the bout" section of laceration zones.

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NOT FOR THE FAINT-HEARTED 😳



A closer look at the damage that brought an end to Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov!#UFCVegas123 | 🎥 Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AxmU7vksl8 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 1, 2026

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Calls Out UFC Veteran Jake Matthews

After finally earning a finish inside the cage, Lebosnoyani hijacked the mic and demanded respect. After defeating Phil Rowe, a dangerous finisher, and Seok Hyeon Ko, a great grappler, Lebosnoyani set his sights on 24-fight UFC veteran Jake Matthews.

Matthews, 23-8, is a perennial gatekeeper in the UFC welterweight division, and has a fight booked against Tahir Abdullayev this November at UFC Doha.