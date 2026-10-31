UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Moicano vs. Nolan
The UFC returns home to the Meta APEX today (October 31) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top-ranked lightweight contenders.
After securing an upset-win over Fares Ziam his last time out, Tom Nolan looks to extend his current winning run to six fights when he squares off with former lightweight title challenger and longtime UFC veteran Renato Moicano.
The welterweight co-main event was originally supposed to see Randy Brown take on Carlos Leal, but the undefeated Jacobe Smith stepped in when Leal suffered an injury and will now try to collect his second win this month.
UFC Vegas 123 Includes Five-Fight Main Card
Prior to the co-main event, flyweights Ode Osbourne and Cody Durden will meet in what looks to be a grappler vs. striker matchup.
In the women’s bantamweight division, Yana Santos and Luana Santos will both try to extend their respective win streaks to four fights when Yana makes her return to the Octagon after just over a year away.
The UFC Vegas 123 card opens in the welterweight division with a matchup featuring the undefeated Farman Hasanov and Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani.
Ex-Oktagon MMA Double-Champ Lucia Szabová Debuts on UFC Vegas 123 Prelims
The featured prelim for the event is a lightweight bout between Francis Marshall and Dakota Hope, who is looking to secure his first UFC win after coming up short against Kai Kamaka III in his promotional debut.
Other standout matchups from the UFC Vegas 123 prelims include Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren, Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot, and Julian Erosa’s retirement fight against Jeong Yeong Lee.
The card is also set to open with a high-profile debut, as former two-division Oktagon MMA titleholder Lucia Szabová puts her undefeated record on the line when she meets Tainara Lisboa.
UFC Vegas 123 Live Results & Highlights
Marshall was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and he’ll forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Hope.
The prelims for UFC Vegas 123 are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. before the five-fight main card starts at 8:00 p.m., and the even will be available to watch in its entirety on Paramount+ in the United States.
UFC Vegas 123 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith
Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden
Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov
UFC Vegas 123 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Francis Marshall vs. Dakota Hope
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren
Julian erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
Zach Reese vs. Mickey Gall
Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot
Piera Rodriguez vs. Talita Alencar
Tainara Lisboa vs. Lucia Szabova
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.