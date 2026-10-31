UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Moicano vs. Nolan

The UFC returns home to the Meta APEX today (October 31) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top-ranked lightweight contenders.

After securing an upset-win over Fares Ziam his last time out, Tom Nolan looks to extend his current winning run to six fights when he squares off with former lightweight title challenger and longtime UFC veteran Renato Moicano.

The welterweight co-main event was originally supposed to see Randy Brown take on Carlos Leal, but the undefeated Jacobe Smith stepped in when Leal suffered an injury and will now try to collect his second win this month.

UFC Vegas 123 Includes Five-Fight Main Card

Prior to the co-main event, flyweights Ode Osbourne and Cody Durden will meet in what looks to be a grappler vs. striker matchup.

Ode Osbourne (red gloves) fights Alibi Idiris (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the women’s bantamweight division, Yana Santos and Luana Santos will both try to extend their respective win streaks to four fights when Yana makes her return to the Octagon after just over a year away.

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Yana Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Vegas 123 card opens in the welterweight division with a matchup featuring the undefeated Farman Hasanov and Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani.

Ex-Oktagon MMA Double-Champ Lucia Szabová Debuts on UFC Vegas 123 Prelims

The featured prelim for the event is a lightweight bout between Francis Marshall and Dakota Hope, who is looking to secure his first UFC win after coming up short against Kai Kamaka III in his promotional debut.

Mairon Santos (red gloves) fights Francis Marshall (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the UFC Vegas 123 prelims include Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren, Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot, and Julian Erosa’s retirement fight against Jeong Yeong Lee.

Julian Erosa (red gloves) fights Lerryan Douglas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The card is also set to open with a high-profile debut, as former two-division Oktagon MMA titleholder Lucia Szabová puts her undefeated record on the line when she meets Tainara Lisboa.

UFC Vegas 123 Live Results & Highlights

Marshall was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and he’ll forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Hope.

UFC fighter Renato Moicano during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC Vegas 123 are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. before the five-fight main card starts at 8:00 p.m., and the even will be available to watch in its entirety on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC Vegas 123 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov

UFC Vegas 123 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Francis Marshall vs. Dakota Hope

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren

Julian erosa vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Zach Reese vs. Mickey Gall

Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot

Piera Rodriguez vs. Talita Alencar

Tainara Lisboa vs. Lucia Szabova