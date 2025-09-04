Deontay Wilder wants most feared puncher in UFC history for mega boxing clash
Look out, Francis Ngannou --- boxing’s biggest puncher, Deontay Wilder, has flipped the script, answering “The Predator’s” callout with one of his own.
The lineal UFC champion has been hollering at Wilder for the better part of 2025, naming the former WBC heavyweight champion as his ideal opponent for a return to the ring.
Wilder, like Ngannou, built a reputation for being one of the hardest hitters in his sport. 'The Bronze Bomber' is one of the most, if not the most prolific puncher in boxing history, notching 43 knockouts in 44 professional victories. A fight between the two would be a real battle of the baddest.
Deontay Wilder responds to Francis Ngannou's boxing callout
Speaking with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, Wilder issued his callout to the former UFC king.
"Francis, let's get it on, baby," Wilder said. "If you're serious about what you're saying -well I am serious about what I'm saying -Let's get it on once and for all, your power against my power. Let's test it out baby. We can go to the motherland [Africa] too..."
How well has Francis Ngannou boxed?
Ngannou stepped into the ring against Tyson Fury in 2023, marking the highest-profile boxing-MMA crossover event since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017.
Here, he knocked down Fury in the third round, and lost a highly-contested split decision, which was and still is one of the most shocking results in boxing history. Ngannou, the 0-0 debutant, lost against heavyweight boxing's top fighter by the difference of a round on one scorecard.
Ngannou's next opponent, Anthony Joshua, wasn't about to underestimate him. Meeting at 'Knockout Chaos' in 2024, Joshua capitalized on Ngannou's bad habits to score one of the finest knockouts in modern memory.
The Cameroonian slugger made two fatal errors: switching to southpaw for no reason, and deflecting Joshua's jab with his lead hand, exposing his chin every time. Eventually, Joshua drew out the parry before stepping in on a massive right hand, flatlining Ngannou for the first time in his career.
Ngannou has since rebounded with one more win in MMA, and has yet to return to the boxing ring. His 0-2 record is nothing to dwell on, with both losses to now-former world champions. While his chances of challenging the boxing elite are slim, there is plenty of hope for a power vs. power super fight with Wilder.
