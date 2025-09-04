UFC veteran suspended as failed drug test leaves 12-fight career hanging
A 12-fight UFC women's flyweight veteran has been suspended until July 17, 2026, following violations of the UFC's Anti-Doping Policy.
Ukraine's Maryna Moroz has been a mainstay in the women's 125-lb division since 2015, joining the promotion with a 4-0 record. Since then, she's enjoyed six victories and suffered as many defeats, with a plethora of cancellations in between - twelve to be precise.
UFC announced on Tuesday that Moroz had been served a 12-month suspension for violating their Anti-Doping Policy by testing positive for a 'prohibited at all times' substance.
Maryna Moroz suspended for 12 months following UFC Anti-Doping violation
The UFC's official statement reads, "Moroz tested positive for meldonium, a prohibited at all times substances in the class of Hormones and Metabolic Modulators on the UFC Prohibited List, from out of competition samples collected from her in Boca Raton, Florida, on June 25, 2025, and July 16, 2025.
"Because Moroz had not been notified of the first adverse sample at the time of the second sample collection on July 16, 2025, both adverse findings are considered a single violation under the UFC ADP."
CSAD originally considered a two-year suspension, and reduced it to one when Moroz "satisfied the 'complete cooperation' clause" of the UFC's Anti-Doping Policy.
"[...] Moroz submitted to a detailed interview with CSAD and as a result, CSAD determined that Moroz satisfied the 'complete cooperation' clause of the UFC ADP in her interactions with CSAD.
"For these reasons, CSAD determined that an appropriate sanction under these circumstances was 1-year, which is a 1-year reduction from the standard 2-year sanction for meldonium.
"Moroz’s 1-year suspension began on July 17, 2025, the date on which she was first notified of her provisional suspension. Moroz’s 12-month period of ineligibility will be completed on July 17, 2026."
Moroz is riding a three-fight skid, putting her UFC future in doubt. Yet, with her cooperation during the CSAD investigation, another shot in the Octagon remains possible. A win would be crucial; three straight losses are typically the point where fighters find themselves on the chopping block.
The pressure's on for Ukraine's 'Iron Lady.'
