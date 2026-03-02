UFC Star Questions Islam Makhachev's Pound-for-Pound Spot During Delay to Next Fight

One of the UFC’s top welterweight contenders claims that Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to book his first title defense just yet.

Currently on a 16-fight win streak that began after suffering the lone defeat of his career in 2015, Makhachev successfully defended the UFC lightweight title four times before he elected to vacate that belt and move up to the welterweight division last year.

The 34-year-old put on a dominant showing at UFC 322 to claim the welterweight belt from Jack Della Maddelana, and since then fans have been patiently waiting for an update on when Makhachev plans to return to the Octagon and defend his title in 2026.

Ian Machado Garry Questions Islam Makhachev's P4P Ranking

There are at least a couple of options on the table for Makhachev’s first title defense, and #2-ranked welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry claims that the division’s champion is currently stalling efforts to book his next fight.

“I’m ready… He needs more time. Imagine being the number one pound for pound fighter on the planet and needing MORE time.”

A former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Machado Garry joined the UFC in 2021 and brought his undefeated record to 15-0 before he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the still-unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was recently bounced from the welterweight rankings after announcing that he’ll be sidelined for an extended period due to knee surgery.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“The Future” rebounded from that setback with victories over knockout artist Carlos Prates and former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad, which put Machado Garry on the short list of possible contenders for the next title shot at 170 lbs.

Who Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

As noted by Machado Garry, Makhachev does currently occupy the #1 spot in the official UFC menś pound-for-pound rankings after he was briefly unseated by undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fans have been clamoring for a fight between the two UFC stars dating back to their respective reigns with the featherweight and lightweight belts. Makhachev did recently acknowledge that the Topuria matchup is still of interest to him, but the UFC welterweight champion shot down rumors that the fight might be in the works for the UFC’s planned event at The White House this summer.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

With Topuria off the table and Machado Garry seemingly unsure about if he’ll get to fight for the welterweight title next, the other most likely option for Makhachev looks to be #3-ranked contender Michael Morales. The 26-year-old currently boasts a perfect 19-0 record, and he’s coming off a first-round finish of fellow top-ranked welterweight Sean Brady that took place just two fights before Makhachev unseated Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322.