UFC star Islam Makhachev Shares Grim Update for Ilia Topuria Fight at UFC White House

It looks like the long-rumored superfight between UFC stars Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria won’t be taking place this summer.

Arguably the two biggest names on the UFC roster at the moment, Makhachev and Topuria have been linked to a potential matchup dating back to their respective reigns with the UFC’s lightweight and featherweight titles.

Topuria now holds the lightweight belt that Makhachev vacated so he could move up in weight and claim the welterweight title, and both of their names have been heavily-discussed aroundthe planned White House card that the UFC is aiming to put on later this year.

Islam Makhachev Could Still Fight On UFC White House Card

During an interview with Ushatayka (h/t Championship Rounds), Makhachev revealed that while he still might fight on the White House card, he’s fairly confident that he won’t be standing across from Topuria.

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Unretires to Face MMA Legend in Netflix Superfight

“We’re still discussing an approximate date for my fight,” Makhachev said. “Even it’s not at The White House, it’ll be around that time. I’m not ruling out The White House option either. As of today, that’s the most likely scenario. “I think [the Topuria fight] definitely won’t be at The White House, because he already has opponents lined up , and the UFC isn’t interested in that fight right now.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Currently on a staggering 16-fight win streak that dates back to the lone career loss he suffered in his second UFC outing, Makhachev successfully defended the UFC lightweight belt on four occasions before he moved up to welterweight at UFC 322 and unseated Jack Della Maddalena with a dominant performance.

Ilia Topuria Already Lined Up For UFC Title Unification Fight

Topuria is undefeated in his 17-fight professional MMA career, and he’s collected nine wins since he joined the UFC in 2020 and took a unanimous decision over Youssef Zalal.

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence on Shocking MMA Return Announcement

“El Matador” knocked out longtime UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski to claim UFC gold at UFC 298 before he also stopped divisional great Max Holloway in his lone title defense later that year. After choosing to vacate that title, Topuria moved up to lightweight at UFC 317 and finished former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira less than halfway through the opening round to win the vacant 155 lbs. title.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old will presumably face Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout upon his return, while Makhachev has several options such as Ian Machado Garry and Michael Morales that are waiting for the first title shots of their respective UFC careers.

More MMA Knockout News

• 3 Things UFC, Dana White Can Do to Fix Heavyweight Division in Tom Aspinall's Absence

• UFC Champion Called Out for UFC 326 Showdown After Recent Title Fight Demand

• Pivotal UFC Contender Fight Booked for First UFC Ottawa Card in Nearly 7 Years

• 25-Fight UFC Veteran Shockingly Ends Retirement for Bareknuckle MMA Tournament

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.