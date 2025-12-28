Islam Makhachev reveals timetable for first UFC welterweight title defense in 2026

It appears UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev is going to sit out longer than anticipated as the promotional calendar finally shifts to 2026 in just under a week’s time.

Having defeated former champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last month, Makhachev was apparently targeted to be part of the promotion’s first-ever Paramount+ event Jan. 24 in Las Vegas (UFC 324), but Makhachev has a different return timeline he’s interested in following.

Makhachev’s welterweight title win in November followed him vacating the lightweight title in the spring, embarking on a new career journey. Now, he awaits his next opponent early next year.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Return Timeline

“They didn’t tell me the name, but honestly, I think it was [Michael] Morales,” Makhachev told Ushatayka via translation. “That’s my opinion. They didn’t say the name, they just asked whether I would fight in January or not.”

Machachev said fighting early in the year is a huge risk with a dominant outcome for any of his future opponents, should Makhachev not see eye-to-eye.

“January, I think, is an impossible date because I had already been in camp for three months and they called me in December,” Makhachev said. "They were like, ‘You’ll be fighting in January.’ I said it was already too late. I needed to leave for camp and be ready for January. I told them I definitely won’t fight in January.”

Makhachev doesn’t have opponent preferences, but did say he was “not sure” whether a fight against Kamaru Usman would be a possibility. The former welterweight champion is fresh off a win against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta, which snapped a three-fight losing skid and put him back in the mix in a crowded division.

Makhachv said if his cards are played corectly, early summer is a solid possibility.

Who Will Makhachev Fight Next?

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“I think it will be after Ramadan for sure. April, May, June,” Makhachev said. “If they want to wait and put it it at the White House, then I’ll wait. If not, then I can fight earlier.”

What the UFC will do with Makhachev next is unknown, but it seems the newly-crowned champion is going to get after it sooner than later.

Now, Makhachev’s return awaits the MMA masses.

Makhachev appears content with his plan, as he said he’s in no rush to return until the timing is perfect.

But the UFC will be without him as it begins its new era.

For now, it remains to be seen what happens next.

