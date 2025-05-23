MMA Knockout

Jon Jones hits Tom Aspinall with brutal McGregor-style insult

Jon Jones continues to play heel as Tom Aspinall loses patience with their fight.

Since winning the interim title in November 2023, Aspinall has waited for the coveted Jones fight for well over 500 days. Since then, Jones has flip-flopped around the idea of fighting Aspinall, saying he might give fans what they want after finishing Stipe Miocic, then walking back those comments and hinting at retirement in other statements.

In his latest jab at Aspinall, Jones draws some inspiration from Conor McGregor, a fighter he's beginning to resemble, whether he means to or not.

Jon Jones rubs salt in wound of Tom Aspinall's mental struggles

Aspinall recently revealed that waiting for Jones is mentally taxing, on par with, if not worse than, dealing with his career-altering injury in 2022. As Jones creeps towards another UFC record, Aspinall is forced to waste the prime years of his career, similar to Michael Chandler holding out for Conor McGregor.

Responding to Aspinall's comments in a comment on Instagram, Jones lashed out, remarking, "Shut your mouth and do as you're told," Giving shades of McGregor telling Chandler to do what he's told during their stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

While Dana White says he's not spoken to McGregor in some time, Jones is holding the heavyweight title hostage.

Despite alluding to his retirement, the UFC is keen on making Jones defend his belt against Aspinall, at the cost of Aspinall's prime years, the progress of the heavyweight division, and the patience of fight fans.

