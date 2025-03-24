Jon Jones could snatch Cain Velasquez's UFC record by avoiding Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones' delay of the Tom Aspinall super fight could be an attempt to snatch another UFC record.
The Jones-Aspinall fight has been stretched thin, with 'Bones' allegedly demanding six months of preparation time when the fight is agreed upon. Not only has Jones been slammed as a 'chicken' by UFC champions, but he's also been dragged by the collective MMA community for holding up the division.
Despite Dana White guaranteeing the Jones-Aspinall fight, the consensus is that Jones will drag out this ordeal for as long as possible, with one particular motive being a possibility.
Is Jon Jones trying to become longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion with one defense?
Currently, the longest single-stretch reign for a UFC heavyweight champion is 896 days by Cain Velasquez in his second stint as champion. Jones has been champion for 750 days (24/03/2025) since defeating Ciryl Gane in March 2023.
If Jones accepted the fight today (23/03/2025) and took six months to prepare, he'd add 182 days to his stint, making him the longest reigning heavyweight champion at 932 days. Any more delays to the fight only serve to improve that record.
The only difference being Velasquez defended his belt twice in quick succession, and an interim champion was minted in his absence while he was injured. Velasquez fought interim champion Werdum as soon as he could return.
On the other hand, Jones overlooked viable contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in favor of fighting 40-plus-year-old Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Miocic hadn't fought in three years and lost his last fight. 'Bones' withdrew with a torn pectoral, and Aspinall became interim champion in his place.
Instead of fighting his interim champion a year later, Jones and the UFC brass forced the Miocic fight to happen, and predictably, it was a one-sided beatdown with Jones coming out ontop.
Whether Jones is trying to smoke Aspinall out by giving him the itch to fight, or whether he's trying to extend his already bloated title reign, fans aren't happy with their UFC heavyweight champion.
