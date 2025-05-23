Movsar Evloev confirms next fight in message to Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev has baffled UFC fans with his latest announcement.
Riding a nine-fight UFC winning streak, on top of a 19-0 record, it doesn't take much to see that Evloev is the rightful No. 1 contender in the featherweight division. Despite this, Evloev has remarked that the UFC wants to keep him away from the title.
That sentiment is holding true in a recent message...
Movsar Evloev confirms he's not fighting Alexander Volkanovski in his next fight
Speaking on X, Evloev alluded to the fact that he's not fighting Volkanovski in his next contest. This is despite Volkanovski calling for Evloev as his next fight.
"[Volkanovski] thank you champ for trying to fight me," Evloev wrote. "I will fight in July and you in September, hopefully we both win and we can meet in December."
This was following a post where Evloev confirmed he'd be fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi, "You have to fight every fight they throw at you, no risk no reward," He wrote.
Keeping Evloev away from the title shot might be some of the most damning matchmaking in recent memory, on par with Stipe Miocic fighting Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall, Khalil Rountree Jr. leapfrogging Magomed Ankalaev against Alex Pereira, and Sean O'Malley getting an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.
So, if not Evloev, who will Volkanovski fight in September? All signs point to a Yair Rodriguez rematch at Noche UFC 3 (UFC 320), capitalizing on the Mexican audience. Rodriguez is 1-2 in his last three fights, with one of those losses being a TKO defeat to Volkanovski in 2023.
