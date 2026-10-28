UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Clarifies Sean O'Malley's UFC Title Fight Positioning

A new episode of Cormier's podcast featured the fallout from UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Last Saturday, current UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan beat Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout in the night's co-headliner by unanimous decision.

Of course, ex-champion Sean O'Malley was watching intently, having lost twice to Dvalishvili while beating Yan at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022.

Cormier had O'Malley on as a guest, explaining what happened post-fight after Yan called out Song Yadong for a potential rematch of their UFC 299 fight in March 2024. Yan won the fight by unanimous decision, while O'Malley defended the title that same night in Miami against Marlon Vera.

Daniel Cormier tells Sean O’Malley he mentioned Song Yadong after UFC 333 because the production team told him Song was about to appear on screen.



“The other day, Petr Yan defends his title, and Song Yadong’s in the arena. And I said, well, Song Yadong’s right there, because I’m… pic.twitter.com/XMraKZ5PFi — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) October 28, 2026

"The other day, Petr Yan defends his title, and Song Yadong’s in the arena," Cormier recalled. "And I said, 'Well, Song Yadong’s right there.' Because, I’m going to be completely honest with you - the truck’s in my ear going, 'We’re going to show Song.' So then obviously I’m going to go, 'Song Yadong’s right there in the arena.' And your coach took a little bit of offense to it.”

Sean O'Malley Pushes for UFC Rematch With Petr Yan

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; UFC fighter Sean O'Malley watches warmups before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While O'Malley understood Cormier's position, it didn't change his position regarding what the next UFC bantamweight title fight should be.

“Petr beat Song when I was defending my title in Miami, so Petr already beat Song, I already beat Song,” O'Malley said. "I don’t really think it’s a debate or an argument."

O'Malley appears content with waiting for Yan if that's what it takes, offering a bold prediction for the fight.

“Hands down it will be [the biggest bantamweight fight of all time],” O’Malley said. “I don’t think of Petr Yan as a superstar. He’s not going to walk down the street and get mobbed. In the MMA community, he’s one of the most respected fighters, and I think the promotion will really get to the wider audience."

O'Mslley then took it a step further.

Sean O'Malley Raises Stakes for Petr Yan Fight

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Sean O'Malley (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Aiemann Zahabi (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We’re not going to be the co-main event," O'Malley added. "We’re going to be the main event. It’s going to be a massive card."

O'Malley said he isn't worried about a timeline for when the fight could take place either.

“Song was in the building [at UFC 333]; they’re in your ear; it makes sense," O'Malley said. "I’m not there. Song’s there. I don’t really feel like I have to push for it or argue for it or try to do anything crazy for it. Me versus Petr is happening next. It just is. I refuse to believe otherwise.”

Now, it's up to the UFC to make its decision as for what's next.