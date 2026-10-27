UFC Legend Alexander Volkanovski Teases Ilia Topuria Rematch Before Retirement

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is days removed from defeating Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Now, three days later, the conversation has quickly shifted to what's next for the Australian.

It appears the UFC is just as open to whatever Volkanovski wants to do next as the champion is himself. In an Australian-based media scrum after the second-round TKO stoppage last Saturday, Volkanovski teased welcoming Ilia Topuria back to the featherweight division (or moving up to lightweight again).

Topuria's run at lightweight was short-lived, as Justin Gaethje beat Topuria in June at UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

Right now, it remains unknown whether Gaethje will choose to retire or remain lightweight champion. If the UFC were to stripe Gaethje, Volkanovski said he'd be interested in a rematch for the vacant title in an attempt to avenge his lone loss over a two-year period.

Alexander Volkanovski would welcome an Ilia Topuria rematch, but says the matchmaking may not fit his plans for one final fight at lightweight.



“If it was going to be for a lightweight title, that’d be great, because I get that win back as well. Gaethje took that zero, so I… pic.twitter.com/XdDLjl66Kx — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 26, 2026

“If it was going to be for a lightweight title, that’d be great, because I get that win back as well. Gaethje took that zero, so I can’t say that I get the chance to take that zero from him," Volkanovski said. "But to get that win back would be great.”

Volkanovski said he has immense respect for Topuria, but ultimately, he said it comes down to returning the favor when all is said and done.

Could Topuria-Volkanovski 2 Happen?

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria moves in with a hit against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Nothing against him, obviously; he's a great fighter, a great dude, and we get along well," Volkanovski said. "But at the same time, I'm a competitor, and I would love to test myself against him."

Topuria has remained quiet since his loss to Gaethje, despite releasing occasional training footage in recent months.

Either way, Volkanovski said he's down for a superfight as he approaches 40. Volkanovski, 38, has been competing in world title fights since Dec. 2019, dominating the featherweight division for the better part of five years.

Ilia Topuria Could Retire Alexander Volkanovski With Second Win

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Topuria moved to lightweight to pursue a future fight with Islam Makhachev, who became the welterweight champion last November. With Topuria's loss to Gaethje, the fight could still happen, but it would likely need a champ vs. champ build-up attached to it.

For now, Volkanovski has nothing to lose and everything to gain with a win over Topuria. He could retire on top or pursue a trilogy, as the series would be tied at a fight apiece.

Regardless of what the UFC pushes for next, the possibilities are limitless.