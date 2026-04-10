UFC Legend Jon Jones Drops Bombshell Career Update

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones is officially retired again, but now it appears to be more concrete.

In a now-viral video from Red Corner MMA, Jones briefly shared where he sits professionally.

"My gloves are hung up, I’m chilling these days," Jones said. "You got business, Jon Jones - no more fighting Jon Jones."

If it's not evident enough, Jones will walk away from the sport with a complicated legacy. It was largely scarred by highly confusing negotiations over potential fights with current UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall and former UFC Light Heavyweight and Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira. Both of which, of course, fell through.

Jon Jones Has No Intentions of UFC Return

(Zuffa LLC)

Jones has been rather vocal in recent weeks about his feelings regarding the UFC's mistreatment of him in finding the right number to return to the promotion for the first time since Nov. 2024.

"Was ready, willing and physically able to step in," Jones tweeted March 21. "I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask but they wouldn’t budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more."

UFC CEO Dana White saw it differently, though.

"Never, ever, ever, which I told you guys a hundred thousand times, was Jon Jones ever even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House," White told reporters after UFC 326. "Some guy with Meta Glasses filmed him talking about his hips - that his hips are so bad. And I don't know if you guys saw that flag football game where he can barely run. Jon Jones retired because of his hips. He's got arthritis in his hips. Apparently, doctors say he should have a hip replacement."

White said the full story of what exactly transpired was misconstrued from Jones' point of view and may never be fully revealed, as to where the possibility of Jones' return fell apart.

Alex Pereira Can Become Three-Weight UFC Champ

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Nonetheless, the heavyweight division will move on with an interim UFC heavyweight title fight at UFC Freedom Fights 250, with Pereira taking on former UFC interim champion Cyril Gane. Whoever wins, assuming Aspinall returns from his eye injury, will fight for the undisputed title at a later date.

It will be interesting to see how White reacts to Jones' latest video, if at all, given how fragile their relationship has become.

Regardless, though, Jones' in-Octagon accomplishments aren't forgotten. It's now about how fans will remember him overall, for better or for worse.

We'll see what transpires.