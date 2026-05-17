UFC Legend Jon Jones Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Francis Ngannou Fight Interest

While the return of Ronda Rousey dominated the marquee of Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event on Netflix, the rest of the main card delivered massive divisional implications and a heavy dose of violence – particularly when it came to the heavyweight division.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou made a thunderous return to the cage, reminding the combat sports world why he remains the lineal king of the division. Competing in mixed martial arts for the first time since October 2024, Ngannou (19-3 MMA) needed just 4:31 of the opening round to separate Philipe Lins from his consciousness with a devastating left hook.

Following the highlight-reel knockout, Ngannou immediately turned his attention back to the elusive super-fight that fueled his 2023 departure from the UFC: Jon Jones.

Is Jones-Ngannou Still Possible?

Ngannou (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) / Jones (GETTY IMAGES)

“He should be watching what I’m doing and learn,” Ngannou said of Jones’ highly publicized desire to leave the UFC. “Figure it out and come make this fight.”

When asked by Ariel Helwani to clarify his current standing in the heavyweight hierarchy, Ngannou left no room for interpretation.

“I’m the f****** best,” Ngannou said.

MVP co-founder Jake Paul also teased the possibility of Ngannou returning to the boxing ring under the promotion's banner in the near future. The loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for Lins (18-6 MMA).

Jones (28-1 MMA), meanwhile, shared his desire to eventually fight Ngannou, despite both men getting older.

Jon Jones Drops Brutal Reality About Francis Ngannou Fight

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I’ve got to try to focus on getting out of my UFC contract,” Jones said. “That’s going to be the difficult part if this fight’s going to happen. I don’t think Dana is interested in doing business with Francis, so doing it with MVP would probably be the only way to make it happen, and if we can get out of my contract, that would be great.”

Jones last fought in Nov. 2024, defeating former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic (20-5 MMA) in his lone title defense. Jones has continued his rocky relationship with the UFC since then, failing to reach a deal for fights against champion Tom Aspinall (15-3, 1 NC MMA) or former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira (13-3 MMA) over the last two years.

Jones said he is still unsure if a return to MMA makes sense, admitting that his non-fighting ventures are going well, alongside being content with what he has accomplished in the Octagon.

Deep down, Ngannou and Jones respect each other. However, whether they end up fighting each other remains to be seen.