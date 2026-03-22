Dana White Left Irate After Media Member Pushes Him On Jon Jones UFC White House Snub

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones went scorched earth on the UFC once again, following yet another tweet Saturday morning suggesting that he was ready to work with the promotion on a deal to return at the White House.

According to Jones, unlike previous occurrences, he said he had given the promotion every possible option to try and set up a fight with fellow former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira at heavyweight as a possible would-be main event.

was ready, willing and physically able to step in. I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask but they wouldn’t budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more. https://t.co/u9ISd2bD07 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) March 21, 2026

Jon Jones Claims No Wrongdoing In Failed UFC Negotiations

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Was ready, willing and physically able to step in," Jones wrote. "I was willing to take substantially less than the Aspinall ask but they wouldn’t budge one dollar over $15m. I felt like our fight was worth more."

UFC CEO Dana White, who was rather dismissive following a 13-fight UFC London card this past Saturday, was livid at the idea of Jones still campaigning for a fight White said he would never receive.

"These guys went out, found everything that they thought was available and possible and then I picked the fights," White said of CBO Hunter Campbell and matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby. "There's no way in hell I was putting him on the card, no matter what the money was. Jon Jones was never gonna fight on the White House card."

White has been the only UFC official to speak on the matter, as it appeared based on considerable body language that he wanted it to no longer be a story of conversation for the immediate future of the event, and any upcoming major UFC fights.

Jones has yet to respond to White's latest comments. Whether it's because the matter is closed or he simply hasn't had time to address the issue remains unclear. But what is clear is the fact that Jones is not part of the UFC's immediate plans, at least for the next nine events.

Dana White Remains Firm About Jon Jones' UFC Return

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White clarified that he had already answered the question in "two press conferences," setting a firm boundary that the matter would not be addressed again any time soon, unless something further developed.

Having said everything, it appears that's it. It appears that Jones and White are no longer on good terms, and it appears that the end of his career will more than likely be remembered for the things that happened outside of the UFC rather than the sheer dominance he put on for over a decade-plus.

Regardless of one's overall opinion, it's a sticky situation that may never be fully told.