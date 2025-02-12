UFC fighter announces retirement after 13-year career in MMA
A fan favorite and longtime MMA veteran has officially decided to hang up his gloves after a lengthy run in the UFC.
Bill Algeo's Career Comes To A Close
Featherweight is considered by some fans to be the deepest weight class in MMA, and that means that in addition to championship-caliber names like Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski, the weight class boasts plenty of talented fighters that never quite break through into title contention.
Following a loss to Brendan Loughnane on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Bill Algeo collected a win in Cage Fury FC before making his UFC debut in 2020 against former title challenger Ricardo Lamas.
The matchup with Lamas earned Fight of the Night honors even though Algeo came up short on the scorecards, and three months later “Señor Perfecto” collected his first Octagon victory when he took a unanimous decision over Spike Carlyle.
UFC Veteran Sends Message To Fans
Algeo went on to compete a total of ten times in the UFC, but following a knockout loss to Doo Ho Choi in July the 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to announce that his fighting career has come to an end.
“Decided to hang em up for realz this time. This game has been good to me and helped me develop and become a better person. It’s going to be strange not having a fight coming up (unless Fauci decides to man up), but I’ll be guiding the next generation over at @algeomma. I’ve met plenty of cool ppl along the way chasing their dreams and shared the cage with some rivals, friends and heroes of mine.”
Highlights of Algeo’s UFC run include the back-to-back wins he scored in 2022, which included a stoppage-victory over Herbert Burns that earned the featherweight a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC on ABC 3.
The 35-year-old also competed in his second Fight of the Night when he met TJ Brown in 2023 and submitted “Downtown” in the second round before he also went on to take a unanimous decision against Alexander Hernandez later that year.
Algeo closed out his career with a pair of stoppage-losses to Choi and Kyle Nelson, which put his UFC record at an even 5-5 and his overall professional MMA record at 18-9.
