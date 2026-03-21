UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy UFC Fight Night Odds & Best Bets

UFC London goes down today (March 21) at the O2 Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC London Full Fight Card Odds

• Movsar Evloev (-238) vs. Lerone Murphy (+295)



• Luke Riley (-192) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (+160)



• Michael Page (-192) vs. Sam Patterson (+160)



• Iwo Baraniewski (-625) vs. Austen Lane (+455)



• Roman Dolidze (+330) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-425)



• Kurtis Campbell (-245) vs. Danny Silva (+200)



• Mason Jones (-148) vs. Axel Sola (+124)



• Nathaniel Wood (+225) vs. Losene Keita (-278)



• Mario Pinto (-900) vs. Felipe Franco (+600)



• Antonio Trocoli (+550) vs. Mantas Kondratavicius (-800)



• Louie Sutherland (+205) vs. Brandon Pericic (-250)



• Shem Rock (-126) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (+105)



• Shanelle Dyer (-500) vs. Ravena Oliveira (+380)

UFC London Moneyline Bets

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady to Defeat Shem Rock (+105)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady of Palestine arrives at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Even though there are obvious question marks around how Al-Selwady will look after a massive layoff, he’s only ever lost via knockout and is facing a fighter in Rock that’s far better known for his skills on the ground.

Mason Jones to Defeat Axel Sola (-148)

Mason Jones (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Bolaji Oki (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Stopping Rhys McKee up a weight class was a strong start for Sola’s UFC career, but Jones has been on an absolute tear after initially exiting the UFC in 2022 and could hand the Frenchman his first loss in London.

Michael Page to Defeat Sam Patterson (-192)

Michael Page of England faces off against Sam Patterson of England (right) at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Patterson has looked very impressive during the four-fight finishing streak that’s followed his promotional debut, but Page is a massive step up for him and will dictate the pace of the fight if he’s able to keep things standing.

UFC London Prop Bets

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane – Fight to Start Round 2 (+165)

Austen Lane (red gloves) walks to the ring to fight Justin Tafa (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

The clear expectation for this fight is that Baraniewski will collect another knockout, but Lane might see if he can slow things down a bit during the opening round given that he’s likely fighting for his place on the UFC roster.

Shanelle Dyer to Defeat Ravena Oliveira via KO/TKO (+300)

Shanelle Dyer won a UFC contract in a losing effort on DWCS last year. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

This one is obviously a bit of a bigger swing, but Dyer is a talented striker that boasts several knockout-wins on her record and will be looking to make a big impression in her promotional debut.

Christian Leroy Duncan to Defeat Roman Dolidze via Decision (+130)

UFC fighter Christian Leroy Duncan during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Duncan is a sizeable favorite to secure his fourth-straight win against Dolidze, but the Georgian had never been stopped in his professional MMA career prior to the submission-loss to Anthony Hernandez that came in his most recent outing last August.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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