Top 5 Must-Watch UFC Fights for the Rest of March

There are two UFC Fight Night events left to go in the month of March, and MMAKO’s Drew Beaupré is here to highlight five must-watch fights from those cards.

This list won’t include the main or co-main events for UFC London and UFC Seattle, as those are all obviously standout fights with significant stakes attached. Former Cage Warriors star Luke Riley looks to extend his undefeated record this Saturday against Michael Aswell, and the UFC London headliner between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy should decide the next challenger for the UFC featherweight title.

UFC Seattle will see two former champions try to get back into the win column, with Alexa Grasso set to face Maycee Barber in the night’s co-main event before Israel Adesanya takes on Joe Pyfer in the final UFC fight of the month.

Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola

Axel Sola (red gloves) fights Rhys McKee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This fight was immediately celebrated by hardcore MMA fans from the moment it was announced. Sola extended his unbeaten record by stopping Rhys McKee in his promotional debut at UFC Paris in September, and Mason Jones has already surpassed the win total from his first UFC run with victories over Jeremy Stephens and Bolaji Oki.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita

Losene Keita was a two-division champion in Oktagon MMA. | (Oktagon MMA)

Like Sola, Keita was also supposed to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at UFC Paris but unfortunately had issues during his weight cut. The former Oktagon MMA star was scheduled to meet Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull at that event, and he’s been handed another tough debut matchup here in UFC veteran Wood, who will have the support of the London crowd behind him.

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson

Sam Patterson (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Trey Waters (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

After being knocked out by Yanal Ashmouz in his UFC debut, Patterson has put together an impressive four-fight streak of first-round finishes. The 29-year-old has been given a major step up in competition here against Page, who is returning to welterweight after picking up back-to-back wins in the middleweight division.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Antonio Trocoli (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Outside of the now-infamous fight with Cody Brundage that was retroactively overturned to a No Contest, Abudl-Malik has finished every opponent he’s faced in his MMA career. Standing across from him at UFC Seattle will be GLORY standout Belgaroui, who now trains with his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira and arrived in the UFC with a third-round finish of Azamat Bekoev in October.

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

Terrance McKinney (red gloves) fights Chris Duncan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Longtime MMA fans know that this goes without saying when it comes to McKinney fights, but someone is getting finished in this matchup. “T. Wrecks” hasn’t even gone past the first round since 2023, while Nelson is an underrated finisher in his own right and is a threat to end things via knockout from the opening bell.