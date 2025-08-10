Anthony Hernandez demolishes Roman Dolidze in UFC Fight Night masterclass
Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze put their respective win streaks on the line in the main event of UFC Vegas 109.
Entering the night as the UFC's #10-ranked middleweight contender, Hernandez put on a dominant showing against Dolidze before he finally submitted the Georgian in the fourth round.
An impressive victory over the UFC's #9-ranked middleweight puts "Fluffy" on an eight-fight win streak overall, and the 31-year-old could only be one fight away from a title shot with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev set to fight for the middleweight belt next week at UFC 319.
Anthony Hernandez Runs Roman Dolidze Ragged In Las Vegas
Hernandez didn't waste much time before trying for a single leg attempt that he abandoned when Dolidze willingly went to his back, and after that early exchange the two men settled into a back-and-forth striking battle on the feet.
Dolidze looked to utilize an apparent size advantage with a cage clinch after the opening two minutes, but after Hernandez landed some big shots on the feet it opened up a chance for "Fluffy" to briefly bring things to the mat. The American continued to push the pace as the opening round went on, and while Dolidze increased his output to start the second frame it was Hernandez who largely continued dictating the striking exchanges.
The two men started to open up with wild strikes until Hernandez brought things to the mat once again. "Fluffy" decided to let the Georgian return to his feet for a brief period before dragging him back to the canvas, where Dolidze was still unable to find success with his leg lock attempts.
A big flurry from Hernandez forced Dolidze to turn and retreat before the two middleweights returned to the canvas, and after briefly looking for a guillotine choke Hernandez was happy to finish off the round with some big ground and pound.
It only took 30 seconds into the third round for Dolidze to hit the mat before Hernandez decided to let him up again. An increasingly-tired Dolidze found himself caught up in this cycle for the rest of the round, and after that theme carried on into the fourth frame "Fluffy" finally grabbed a rear naked choke that the Georgian quickly tapped to.
Dricus Du Plessis Set To Defend Middleweight Title At UFC 319
Though he's likely still at least one more big win away from a title shot, Hernandez's eighth-straight victory comes shortly before a pair of huge bouts for the UFC middleweight division.
The middleweight belt will be on the line next weekend in Chicago, IL when Dricus du Plessis steps into the cage to face undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. "Stillknocks" has already defended his belt on two occasions, while Chimaev enters his first UFC title fight after a dominant showing against former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.
Top-ranked middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho are also set to square off in the main event of UFC Paris on September 6. The winner of that bout could be next in line for a title shot, while Hernandez could potentially look towards a matchup with Reinier de Ridder or former title challenger Paulo Costa following their recent victories.
