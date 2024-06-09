UFC Louisville News: Main Card Fighter Decimates Opponent With Spinning Elbow
Brunno Ferreira has scored yet another first-round finish by scoring a walk-off spinning elbow TKO over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Louisville.
Ferreira was determined to score a knockout on a card rife with decisions. The Brazilian has a 100% finish rate, and this time was no different. 'The Hulk' struggled with Stoltzfus' pressure in the opening minutes, but a spinning back elbow would shift the tide in his favor.
After hurting his American foe with the first elbow, Ferreira chased the finish, backing Stoltzfus to the fence, and launched another spinning elbow right as Stoltzfus returned fire. This time, it landed flush, and Stoltzfus crumpled to the cage side. Referee Jason Herzog intervened immediately after.
In his post-fight interview, Ferreira noted that he's an accomplished Judoka and would like to test his Judo against American wrestling in a fight with Bo Nickal. Nickal (6-0-0) last fought at UFC 300 in a relatively hard-fought contest with Cody Brundage. It could be argued that Ferreira is a step up in competition from Brundage and would be a perfect fight for Nickal before stepping into the middleweight rankings.
Fans will have to wait and see whether Nickal responds, but it would certainly be a great fight for the American to silence any doubters.
