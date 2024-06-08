MMA Knockout

UFC 303 News: Michael Chandler Shares Massive Update on Conor McGregor Fight

Fans have been clamoring for an update on the UFC 303 main event.

Drew Beaupre

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (before his bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (before his bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports / Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Following a tumultuous week of rumors around UFC 303, Michael Chandler has cleared the air on the status of his fight with Conor McGregor.

The former Bellator champion has remained committed to a matchup with McGregor even when their fight failed to materialize last year, and Chandler's patience was rewarded when it was announced that the two men would headline UFC 303 in a welterweight bout.

Following a wild week that featured the surprise cancellation of a pre-fight press conference in Dublin and all kinds of speculation around the status of the UFC 303 main event, Chandler has finally provided as concrete an update as fans could hope for at this moment.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. McGregor plays the character \"Knox\" in the movie. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

“The fight’s happening. Obviously where we are right now – yeah, there’s a lot of speculation. But the fight is on. June 29th, it’s happening.”

Michael Chandler via The Pivot Podcast

Chandler’s assertion follows a report from Ariel Helwani on June 5 stating that there was significantly more optimism that the McGregor fight would remain intact than when the press conference was cancelled, but so far neither the UFC nor “The Notorious” have commented on that.

McGregor did spark further fan concern by posting a picture of himself in a doctor’s office earlier in the week, but more recently the former two-division champion shared a number of videos that are presumably from his training camp for UFC 303.

Fans will likely still have some reservations about the status of the UFC 303 main event until Dana White or McGregor also confirm Chandler’s comments, but for now it looks like it’s all systems go for the return of “The Notorious” on June 29.

Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

