UFC 303 News: Michael Chandler Shares Massive Update on Conor McGregor Fight
Following a tumultuous week of rumors around UFC 303, Michael Chandler has cleared the air on the status of his fight with Conor McGregor.
Conor McGregor UFC 303 News: Rumors & Updates for Michael Chandler Fight
The former Bellator champion has remained committed to a matchup with McGregor even when their fight failed to materialize last year, and Chandler's patience was rewarded when it was announced that the two men would headline UFC 303 in a welterweight bout.
Following a wild week that featured the surprise cancellation of a pre-fight press conference in Dublin and all kinds of speculation around the status of the UFC 303 main event, Chandler has finally provided as concrete an update as fans could hope for at this moment.
“The fight’s happening. Obviously where we are right now – yeah, there’s a lot of speculation. But the fight is on. June 29th, it’s happening.”- Michael Chandler via The Pivot Podcast
Chandler’s assertion follows a report from Ariel Helwani on June 5 stating that there was significantly more optimism that the McGregor fight would remain intact than when the press conference was cancelled, but so far neither the UFC nor “The Notorious” have commented on that.
McGregor did spark further fan concern by posting a picture of himself in a doctor’s office earlier in the week, but more recently the former two-division champion shared a number of videos that are presumably from his training camp for UFC 303.
Fans will likely still have some reservations about the status of the UFC 303 main event until Dana White or McGregor also confirm Chandler’s comments, but for now it looks like it’s all systems go for the return of “The Notorious” on June 29.
