UFC Macau Adds Massive Matchup between Former Champions
The stakes couldn't be any higher at bantamweight.
With #2 contender Umar Nurmagomedov more than likely next in line to face new UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvil sometime in 2025, it's left to the other top contenders to make a statement to get the winner. This fall, two former champions are looking to do just that.
Report: Yan vs. Figueiredo Booked For UFC Macau
In the premier promotion's return to China, UFC Macau will take place on Nov. 23 with several matchups already confirmed for the Fight Night event, and none bigger than a potential title eliminator between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.
News of the bantamweight matchup was first reported by Léo Guimaraes on Wednesday.
Main event? According to Guimaraes, it's currently unknown whether Yan vs. Figueiredo will take place over five rounds or the standard three, with much speculation that Chinese Champion Zhang Weili will headline the card.
UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed she has fight news coming soon at the Contender Series post-fight press conference on Tuesday.
Back To Winning Ways
Russia's Yan recently snapped a three-fight losing skid to the best in the world, defeating fellow contender Song Yadong at UFC 299 by decision, defending his top spot in the bantamweight rankings at #3.
Should he win again, a title shot wouldn't be out of the question for the seasoned veteran Yan - and the same goes for two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who some believe may be more deserving of a title shot than Umar Nurmagomedov with the streak he's currently on.
Figueiredo Wants To Become A Two-Weight World Champion
Moving up to the bantamweight division, Figueiredo has taken out two contenders in the Top 10, 'Chito' Vera and Rob Font, along with former champion Cody Garbrandt to cement his place among the bantamweight elite.
Figueiredo, 36, had campaigned for a title fight vs. the winner of O'Malley and Dvalishvili, but it looks like the Brazilian will need another win as the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov closes in on the newly-crowned champion.
UFC Macau is slated for Nov. 23 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.
