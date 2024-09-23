MMA Knockout

Anthony Joshua Makes Bold Promise Following KO Loss to Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua has a huge promise for his fans following a fifth-round KO loss to Daniel Dubois.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Anthony Joshua following his fifth-round KO loss to Daniel Dubois in their IBF title fight at Wembley Stadium.
Anthony Joshua following his fifth-round KO loss to Daniel Dubois in their IBF title fight at Wembley Stadium. / (via Bradley Collyer/PA)

Anthony Joshua has made a strong promise to his fans after being brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Joshua challenged Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title this past Saturday. Almost 100,000 fans showed up at Wembley Stadium to witness the bout. While Joshua hoped to punch his ticket to a massive showdown with Tyson Fury, or even a third chance at Oleksandr Usyk, he was stopped by Dubois in the fifth round.

It is the fourth setback in Joshua's pro boxing career, but he is no stranger to dusting himself off and getting back on the horse.

DANIEL DUBOIS KNOCKS ANTHONY JOSHUA OUT IN WORLD-CLASS BEATDOWN

Anthony Joshua Vows To Keep Fighting

On the Monday following his defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua posted a video on social media. Joshua mentioned his past shortcomings and being able to overcome them. He feels he can rebound once again.

"What a roller coaster journey, but you know what the problem is? Is that it's far from over," Joshua said. "We've done it once, we've done it twice. Doing it a third time hasn't been easy, but I believe it's something I can achieve."

"AJ" then promised his fans that he has a lot more fight in him at the age of 34.

"it's only been a day, but when I sit back and I'm thinking, I know I've got a lot of this [heart], man. So, yeah, just a video to say thanks for your support. Thanks for being on this roller coaster journey with me. Keep your seatbelts tight because deep, deep, deep down in here I know we've got a lot more to bring to the game."

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing claims that Joshua has a rematch clause. While Queensberry Promotion's Frank Warren has contested that claim, he insists Dubois is willing to negotiate a rematch.

CONOR MCGREGOR, TYSON FURY GO BALLISTIC OVER ANTHONY JOSHUA'S SHOCKING KO LOSS

Read More Boxing & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published |Modified
Fernando Quiles Jr.

FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News