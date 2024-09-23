Breaking Down the Best UFC Fights This Weekend
The UFC returns to Paris this weekend, September 28, for a relatively low-profile Fight Night compared to its last few visits to the 'City of Love'.
Heavyweight phenom Ciryl Gane headlined the last two Paris Fight Nights, delivering in every aspect. Now, it’s time for two French fighters to take center stage, with Benoit Saint-Denis and Nassourdine Imavov set to occupy the main and co-main events.
Saint-Denis vs. Moicano
Returning from his KO loss to Dustin Poirier in March, No. 12 lightweight Saint-Denis looks to climb the rankings against No. 11 Renato Moicano. 'God of War' was on a tear before losing to Poirier, picking up five finishes in a row against top opposition. Primarily a submission grappler, Saint-Denis isn't afraid to stand and bang and has demolished fighters like Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises on his path to the top.
He takes on the newly minted 'Money Moicano', a veteran UFC grappler realizing one of the best winning streaks of his career. Moicano last defeated Jalin Turner at UFC 300, upsetting the oddsmakers by not only scoring the underdog win but also getting his first-ever KO/TKO victory in 27 professional fights.
Middleweight Title Eliminator Between Imavov & Allen
The next middleweight title challenger will surely be decided between Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen in the night's co-main event. Riding a collective 10-fight win streak, Imavov and Allen have been tearing through the middleweight division.
The 'Russian Sniper' Imavov most recently defeated Jared Cannonier in June, coming away with a controversial standing TKO in round four, which many regard as an early stoppage. He gets the chance to validate his No. 4 position in the rankings when he squares off against 'All-In Allen'.
No. 8-ranked Allen has made a phenomenal resurgence since his shock TKO loss to Chris Curtis in 2021. Since then, he has pieced together eight victories, five by rear-naked choke. He recently avenged his defeat to Curtis in a closely-contested decision in April and, like Imavov, gets a chance to cement his name at the top with a high-profile victory in Paris.
This is an interesting stylistic matchup between a well-rounded striker and a well-rounded grappler. May the best win.
Best Fights to Watch on the Undercard
Ferocious Joanderson Brito
Joanderson Brito rides a five-fight finishing streak entering this weekend's event, and he's mauled every opponent on the way. Brito's last two victories are against incredibly high-profile unranked fighters Jack Shore and Jonathan Pearce, whom many regarded as future-ranked featherweights.
Standing in his way is William Gomis, a French prospect who possesses a 54% knockout rate, and is undefeated in the UFC at 3-0. This is a cornerstone fight for both men, and certainly one that could see the winner fight ranked opposition in their next appearance.
TUF 29 Winner Bryan Battle
Bryan Battle is flying under the radar as one of the best prospects to come from The Ultimate Fighter in quite a while.
The Butcher' had his three-fight UFC win streak interrupted against Rinat Fakhretdinov in 2022, but soon found his footing with back-to-back finishes against Gabriel Green and AJ Fletcher, the Green KO being just 17 seconds.
Battle is a long striker with nasty shot selection at range, and he isn't too shabby on the ground either. He'll be looking to steady his ship after an accidental eye poke ruled his last fight a no contest.
The Best of the Rest
French standout Morgan Charriere has phenomenal kickboxing and an iron will. He takes on Gabriel Miranda on the main card. Opening the main card, fan-favorite striker Matt Frevola takes on Fares Ziam. Frevola is known for his gung-ho striking and isn't afraid to take a punch to deliver his own.
On the prelims, L'udovit Klein takes on UFC veteran Roosevelt Roberts. Klein has a cruel left high kick and a relentless striking style, which should make him a crowd-pleaser. He also rides one of the longest active winning streaks at lightweight, with five wins spanning almost three years.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC Today: It Only Gets Better for the UFC This Year
- Ex-UFC Champ Booked for 100th UFC APEX Event
- Mike Tyson Gives Honest Opinion on Canelo vs. Terence Crawford
- Anthony Joshua Makes Bold Promise Following KO Loss to Daniel Dubois
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.