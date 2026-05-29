UFC Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Macau goes down tomorrow at Galaxy Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Macau Full Fight Card Odds
Main Event: Song Yadong (-600) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+440)
Co-Main Event: Zhang Mingyang (-258) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+210)
Sergei Pavlovich (-625) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+455)
Kai Asakura (-278) vs. Cameron Smotherman (+225)
Jake Matthews (-425) vs. Carlston Harris (+330)
Alex Perez (-130) vs. Sumudaerji (+110)
Yi Sak Lee (+150) vs. Luis Felipe Dias (-180)
Meng Ding (-125) vs. Jose Henrique (+105)
Aoriqileng (+285) vs. Cody Haddon (-360)
Rei Tsuruya (-305) vs. Luis Gurule (+245)
Angela Hill (+164) vs. Jingnan Xiong (-198)
Kangjie Zhu (-108) vs. Rodrigo Vera (-112)
Loma Lookboonmee (+114) vs. Jacqueline Amorim (-135)
UFC Macau Moneyline Bets
Alex Perez to Defeat Sumudaerji (-130)
Perez reminded everyone that he’s still one of the UFC’s best flyweights when he knocked out Charles Johnson in his last outing, and this matchup with Sumudaerji presents a chance for the veteran to win back-to-back fights for the first time since 2020.
Rodrigo Vera to Defeat Kangjie Zhu (-112)
Zhu went the distance in all three of his Road to UFC tournament bouts last year and won two of those fights via split decision, while Vera has been convincingly defeating some solid competition during his current 13-fight win streak.
Loma Lookboonmee to Defeat Jacqueline Amorim (+114)
Lookboonmee has carved out a solid UFC career despite being consistently undersized against most of her opponents, and I think she’ll be able to stifle Amorim’s takedown attempts in order to keep this fight standing.
UFC Macau Prop Bets
Angela Hill vs. Jingnan Xiong – Fight to Be Won by Split or Majority Decision (+275)
Xiong should be able to get the job done in her UFC debut, but a perennially underrated veteran like Hill could make things very close if she's able to mix in some grappling and also potentially surprise “The Panda” during some of the striking exchanges.
Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule – Fight Goes the Distance (-150)
With Gurule stepping in just two weeks after his last fight and Rei Tsuruya coming off his first loss, I think both of these men will try to avoid to take too many major risks during what should be an entertaining bantamweight tilt.
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira – Fight Starts Round 2 (-120)
Both of these men are capable of ending things in the opening round. That being said, Pavlovich has adopted a considerably less-reckless style since losing to Tom Aspinall, and we just saw Teixeira go the distance with a severely-diminished version of Tai Tuivasa in his last outing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.