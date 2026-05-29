UFC Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns to Macau this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The main event is a pivotal bantamweight matchup between former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong. Both men come into the night looking to rebound from losses, and Figueiredo is especially in need of a win after a 3-0 start to his bantamweight career led
into his current 1-3 run across his last four fights.
The co-main event is also an important matchup for the light heavyweight division, as Mingyang Zhang returns for the first time since his upset-loss to Johnny Walker at UFC Shanghai last year to take on the division’s #15-ranked contender Alonzo Menifield.
UFC Macau Main Card Predictions
Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Even though Figueiredo has had a tough run at bantamweight over his last few fights, I’m still a little surprised to see how lopsided this betting line is. That being said, It’s hard to see an avenue to victory for the Brazilian here given Song’s durability and size advantage.
(Pick: Song)
Mingyang Zhang vs. Alonzo Menifield
The hype around Zhang took a major hit with his upset-loss to Walker, but he should be able to get back into the win column here against Menifield as long as he doesn’t get too reckless.
(Pick: Zhang)
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira
This feels like a bit of a redo for Teixeira after falling short in his previous step-up against Derrick Lewis, but a unanimous decision over Tai Tuivasa isn’t enough to convince me that he can hang with one of the UFC’s top heavyweights in Pavlovich.
(Pick: Pavlovich)
Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman
Asakua moves up to bantamweight following a tough start to his UFC career, and if he can’t get things done against Smotherman then I wouldn’t be surprised to see him exit the UFC and head back to RIZIN.
(Pick: Asakura)
Jake Matthews vs. Carlston Harris
Matthews put together a nice little run of victories before falling short against Neil Magny, and this looks like a clear opportunity for him to try and kick off another win streak with Harris coming in after
back-to-back losses.
(Pick: Matthews)
Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji
This might be the most underrated fight on the card, and I’m going to side with the longtime UFC veteran in Perez to overcome a significant reach advantage and get his hand raised.
(Pick: Perez)
UFC Macau Preliminary Card
Luis Felipe Dias vs. Yi Sak Lee
The prelims for UFC Macau close out with a pair of fighters making their promotional debuts, and I expect that Dias will get the job done after securing a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.
(Pick: Dias)
Meng Ding vs. Jose Henrique
Ding and Henrique finally get their respective shots in the UFC after they both came up short in their Dana White’s Contender Series fights. Boasting a massive experience edge, I’ll lean with Ding to get his hand raised in Macau.
(Pick: Ding)
Aoriqileng vs. Cody Haddon
I do think Aoriqileng has a better chance of winning this than the current betting odds indicate, but I still have to pick Haddon to get things done and extend his winning run to seven fights.
(Pick: Haddon)
Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule
Credit to Gurule for taking this short-notice opportunity after securing his first UFC win earlier this month, but this is a tough matchup and Tsuruya will be eager to rebound from the first loss of his career.
(Pick: Tsuruya)
Angela Hill vs. Jingnan Xiong
I’m surprised to see this fight buried on the prelims given Hill’s popularity and the tremendous success Xiong had during her ONE Championship career. I’ll be interested to see if Hill tries to test Xiong’s grappling at all, and if things largely take place on the feet then I have to favor “The Panda” to get the win in her UFC debut.
(Pick: Xiong)
Kangjie Zhu vs. Rodrigo Vera
Making his formal UFC debut after wining last year’s Road to UFC featherweight tournament, Zhu has been handed a tough matchup here against fellow UFC newcomer Vera.
(Pick: Vera)
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jaqueline Amorim
The outcome of this fight will depend on which woman is able to bring the fight to her preferred area. Lookboonmee is probably the more well-rounded fighter at this point, and I think she may be able to overcome a size disadvantage and stifle Amorim's takedown attempts to secure the win.
(Pick: Lookboonmee)
Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Macau.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.