UFC veteran silences favored prospect with shocking prelim knockout
UFC Shanghai is the night of the underdog, as a fighting veteran once again knocks back an undefeated young buck on the night's prelims.
The China-based Fight Night kicked off with an incredible knockout by Kyle Daukaus over Michel Pereira, and the action continued in one of the most hyped fights of the night. Here, undefeated 9-0 flyweight prospect Lone'er Kavanagh took on his most significant task yet in Charles Johnson.
Johnson is known for razor-tight decisions and has one well-aged win over No. 1-ranked fighter Joshua Van in 2024. On the other hand, Kavanagh won uphill battles against extremely tough opponents in his first two UFC fights, and Johnson was just another step into the rankings.
'InnerG' proved why he can never be counted out...
Charles Johnson scored a massive upset by knocking out Lone'er Kavanagh in Shanghai
With round one concluded, this fight looked like another striking clinic for Kavanagh. His boxing was effective, damaging Johnson's eye and battering him around the Octagon. Johnson's durability held up through thudding leg kicks, ripping head shots, and near-miss spinning attacks.
It was more of the same in round two, where, heeding his corner's advice, Johnson stayed light on his feet and prodded at Kavanagh with straight punches. The British prospect showcased his grappling, lifting Johnson off his feet and slamming him to the ground. However, this would be worse for Kavanagh than for Johnson.
In a classic case of 'the fitter fighter wins.' Kavanagh almost immediately deflated. Wide-eyed with low hands, he started to absorb strikes that he was dodging like slow motion in the opening frame. It was only a matter of time, and Johnson found that moment when he cut off the ring with a wide right hook that floored the young prospect. Follow-up shots secured the knockout.
Johnson can never be counted out, and even in defeat, he's often given the toughest prospects in the division a hard fight. Kavanagh is another top name in his win column.
What next for Lone'er Kavanagh?
This was Kavanagh's big break in the UFC, a ranked opponent not known for finishing ability. Unfortunately, he botched this chance and will either get a favorable fight in his next showing or be thrown to the wolves and expected to survive.
However, the ability he showcased in the first round was nothing short of remarkable, and going back to the drawing board, the 26-year-old striker could easily rise to the top.
