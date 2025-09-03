UFC calls in 21-year-old fighter on less than two weeks' notice for Noche UFC debut
Undefeated MMA prospect Santiago Luna will step up and make his UFC debut on less than two weeks’ notice at Noche UFC.
Set to follow the MMA promotion’s return to Paris, France this Saturday, Noche UFC will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX on September 13 and features a huge featherweight main event between recent title challenger Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.
The third edition of Noche UFC has unfortunately been hit with a number of cancellations during the lead up to the event, but a new matchup has been added thanks to the willingness of the 21-year-old Luna to step up on short notice.
Santiago Luna Set For Noche UFC Debut
First reported by MMA Latinoamérica (@ClubDeLasMMA), Luna accepted the call to make his debut on September 13 after his countryman David Martinez was reportedly pulled from a bantamweight matchup with Quang Le to replace Raul Rosas Jr. in the Noche UFC co-main event against top-ranked contender Rob Font.
Following a brief 3-0 amateur career that saw Luna win two fights via submission, the 21-year-old turned pro in April of 2023 and submitted the first three opponents that he faced while competing for Mexico’s Ultimate Warrior Challenge.
“Borderboy” closed out his time with UWC by stopping Josimar Cuevas with strikes in the third round before collecting yet another submission against Magomed Bayduev, and in May he improved to 6-0 with a 100% finishing rate when he defeated Desmond Manabat in the first round at Tuff-N-Uff 144.
Quang Le Looks To Even UFC Record
Luna draws an intriguing matchup for his UFC debut, as Le already has three Octagon appearances under his belt after being pulled from a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series to make his own debut against Chris Gutierrez in August of last year.
The 33-year-old dropped a decision to divisional mainstay Gutierrez before being stopped by Long Xiao last November, but Le picked up his first UFC victory and a “Performance of the Night” bonus when he submitted Gaston Bolaños in his most recent outing at UFC Des Moines.
Luna will apparently meet Le at bantamweight even though its a short-notice matchup. With the addition of that fight, Noche UFC now looks like this:
Noche UFC Fight Card
• Main Event: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
• Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs. David Martinez*
• Jared Gordon vs. Rafa Garcia
• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira
• Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
• Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon
• Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
• Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
• Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
• Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
• Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
• Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko
• Quang Le vs. Santiago Luna
*Bout not yet official
