UFC Nashville Guide: 'Black Beast' returns and everything in-between
UFC returns from a one-week hiatus this weekend with an all-heavyweight main blockbuster.
Knockout record-holder Derrick Lewis welcomes UFC newcomer Tallison Teixeira back to the Octagon. The towering Teixeira debuted with a 35-second knockout earlier this year, and the promotion is rushing him into the title picture with a clash against one of their grizzled veterans.
Heavyweight banger aside, the Nashville undercard has a lot of promise. Here's what you need to know from a casual perspective.
Names you might recognize at UFC Nashville
Wonderboy is back
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is back in the co-main spot this weekend. The karate specialist fights down the rankings against prolific finisher Gabriel Bonfim.
Calvin Kattar welcomes vicious striker to featherweight elite
Formerly 'best boxer in the UFC' Calvin Kattar appears on the main card against fellow boxer-striker Steve Garcia. Garcia has one of the longest knockout streaks in the promotion, with five.
Best prospects to watch at UFC Nashville
Don't miss the early prelims...
Fatima Kline
Fatima Kline opens the card against Melissa Martinez. Kline is a former Cage Fury champion and one of the most hyped women's prospects in the strawweight division.
Mike Davis
Following this, DWCS graduate Mike Davis is back fighting for the second time in a year since 2019. If he were more active, he'd be ranked. Davis has exceptional Muay Thai and some extremely potent offensive submissions.
Davis almost pulled off Fares Ziam's knee in his last fight and handed Thomas Gifford one of UFC's worst beatdowns back in 2019.
There is only one undefeated fighter at UFC Nashville, Tallison Teixeira, in the main event. There are no UFC debutants.
Vitor Petrino makes his heavyweight debut after enduring two losses at light heavyweight, and Junior Tafa moves down to light heavyweight after a rocky career at heavyweight.
