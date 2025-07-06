Ex-UFC champ offers surprising pick for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Under six weeks separate the UFC from its first trip to "The Windy City" since June 2019.
For the third time in promotional history, Illinois plays host to a middleweight title fight. However, the stakes for the fight between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev could arguably top the two prior championship bouts (2008 and 2018) when all is said and done.
Past UFC stars have begun to offer their predictions for the fight, including former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw. Dillashaw retired in Dec. 2022.
During an appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw didn't mince words about the fight. Dillashaw suggested it would be the most challenging fight of Chimaev's career, despite holding a win against former champion Robert Whittaker.
Dillashaw Reveals One Difference du Plessis Has Whereas Chimaev Doesn't
"DDP ain't going to get tired," Dillashaw said. "He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone's heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, you get tired."
Dillashaw was a known cardio machine during his career, and recognizes the trait when he sees it. Du Plessis also has experience with going the full five-round distance, something "Borz" is likely unfamiliar with.
READ MORE: Dustin Poirier's retirement card loses 16-fight UFC veteran
Khamzat Chimaev Is Known For Finishing Fights Quickly
"I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio," Dillashaw said. "If he doesn't train his cardio the right way, it's going to be hard for him to put DDP away, and DDP's going to get him in the later rounds and gas him out."
Dillashaw said it'll be easier said than done to put away du Plessis, making the fight a can't-miss chess match with the possibility of it dragging out.
For now, Dillashaw is backing the defending champion.
