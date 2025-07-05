Jon Anik suggests significant change that could help UFC in a big way
Longtime UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik wouldn’t mind seeing the promotion make some adjustments to its schedule.
The world’s leading MMA promotion is currently in the midst of an off week following a huge UFC 317 card that saw Ilia Topuria claim the vacant lightweight belt by stopping Charles Oliveira, which extended Topuria’s undefeated record and solidified him as perhaps the biggest star on the UFC roster.
The promotion will hit Nashville, New Orleans, and Abu Dhabi in consecutive weeks to close out July, and it won’t be until late August that combat sports fans will be treated to a weekend off from the UFC in between international Fight Night events in Shanghai and Paris.
Jon Anik Suggests Less UFC Events Could "Add That Depth"
The UFC has shown no sign of wanting to scale back the torrid schedule that it’s established in recent years, but the promotion’s top play-by-play voice Anik did suggest ahead of International Fight Week's UFC Hall of Fame ceremony that less events might be a good thing for fans.
"I certainly think that if somehow there were a world in which we weren't serving a million masters and we could shave the schedule down from, say, 40 live events to 30 and add that depth to the fight cards, I think that would be something that would be of value,” Anik told MMA Junkie.”
While UFC 317 (which featured two title fights) was celebrated as a massive success across most of the combat sports community, some fan criticism has already been directed at the overall quality of the upcoming UFC 318 pay-per-view in New Orleans.
UFC's Upcoming Pay-Per-View Schedule
Shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas have also been a frequent target for fans as more time passes since the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated use of the facility for most UFC cards, but Anik did go on to note that the UFC has still experienced plenty of success with way its calendar is currently structured.
"I do think we ask a lot of our fans for seven, eight hours a night, 41 Saturday nights a year, so I think making the live events a little bit more ingestible (could be beneficial). But they didn't become the combat sports leader by taking advice from me, so I think they're doing just OK."
Not counting the “BMF” bout between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway that headlines UFC 318, the only UFC title bout currently on the calendar is the UFC 319 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Paddy Pimblett also recently shot down a rumor regarding what would have been a high-profile co-main event between him and Justin Gaethje at UFC 319.
UFC 320 and 321 are already scheduled for October, so fans will have to wait and see what fights are announced to fill out those pay-per-view offerings and the upcoming UFC Fight Night shows that surround them.
