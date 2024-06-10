UFC News: Alex Pereira Absolutely Trolls Jamahal Hill: ‘Maybe He Just Woke Up'
There's no love lost between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill months after they fought at UFC 300.
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Pereira would lock in his first title defense in April, having fought the returning former champ Hill, who had never actually lost his title and decided to relinquish it last year. As a result, Hill was welcomed back to a immediate title fight where he was put down by the powerful Pereira in a matter of minutes.
"Poatan" made his first-round TKO of Hill into a meme, mimicking influencer Khaby Lame's hand gestures to show just how easy the fight was for him. Hill, on the other hand, is simply not having it, vowing revenge over Pereira for what he thinks was a disrespectful move.
Before UFC 300, Pereira shared the cage with Hill at UFC 283 as he was cornering his teammate/coach Glover Teixeira for what was his retirement fight against Hill. Everybody shook hands in the end that night, but it was a much different story the second time around as "Sweet Dreams" stirred the pot a bit with Pereira before ultimately getting stopped in the main event.
Hill's been very vocal on the loss since it happened in April, but Pereira wonders what took him so long to react to the viral post-fight celebration he had over him.
"To be honest, I kind of don't get why he's doing this so late to be almost two months," Pereira told Fox Sports Australia in Portuguese, as translated by coach Plinio Cruz regarding Hill's recent comments. "People usually do that right away. But, maybe he just woke up [from] the knockout."
Pereira continued to troll Hill, even in his own comment section, writing, 'you reap what you sow', explaining exactly what he meant to him by that:
"It's kind of like you harvest what you plant while you seed. During Glover's fight, he was respectful. [Hill got respect from] Glover, he got respect at the end with us. He was a bit more disrespectful, so he got what he put on."
Jamahal Hill plans to work his way back up to a rematch with Pereira, but he must first fight Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of UFC 303 later this month.
As for the defending champion, Pereira is rumored to be fighting Jiri Prochazka again, though the fight itself hasn't been officially confirmed. However, we should have word on former champ Prochazka's next fight relatively soon.
Just like Jamahal Hill, Prochazka never actually lost the title, relinquishing his belt due to injury before he came back to get finished by Alex Pereira.
