UFC News: Alex Pereira’s Bitter Rival Promises First-Round Knockout in 2024 Fight
UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is gunning for a shot at Alex Pereira's title.
Ankalaev - or a representative of Ankalaev - has been active on X, actively threatening Pereira with a slew of posts. The comments range from threatening a first-round knockout to promising Pereira will be on his back looking at the lights by the end of the year:
"End of year he'll be laying on his back looking at the light and ask his corner, are we back in Brazil[?] This is a promise. I will knock him out," Ankalaev wrote.
So Close, yet so Far for No.2 Ranked Magomed Ankalaev
Despite riding a ten-fight winning streak, Ankalaev's bartering power is at an all-time low after a series of unfortunate results.
Ankalaev lost fan favor in his lacklustre UFC 282 title fight, which saw UFC CEO Dana White "zone out after three f******* rounds." After this, Ankalaev spoiled a profile-building fight against Johnny Walker with an illegal knee, ruling the fight a no-contest. He'd make a quick turnaround, knocking Walker out in January.
Ankalaev Suffering the Same Fate as Belal Muhammad & Merab Dvalishvili?
(Note: This section contains supposition from the author.)
The UFC's decision to have Pereira replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303 suggests that they consider him highly marketable. Meanwhile, Ankalaev's repeated exclusion from title opportunities raises the question of whether he is receiving the same treatment as other less popular fighters like Merab Dvalishvili or Belal Muhammad.
Dvalishvili and Muhammad spent years striving for their title shots, each amassing extensive winning streaks yet still not being considered for title fights. Muhammad finally earned his opportunity at UFC 304, but only after considerable effort. Dvalishvili might soon receive similar treatment.
What these fighters have in common is their apparent lack of fan appeal. Muhammad, Dvalishvili, and Ankalaev are legitimate threats to their champions and have a good chance of dethroning them, which reduces their star power and, therefore, revenue.
Regardless of opinions, Ankalaev is the undisputed top contender in the light heavyweight division, and it is inevitable that he will soon have to back up his comments.
