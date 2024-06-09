UFC News: Dominick Reyes Snaps 4-Fight Losing Streak With Faceplant KO
Dominick Reyes has returned to the win-column at UFC Louisville on June 9.
'The Devastator' fought to keep his #15 light heavyweight ranking against former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby - and he did so in fantastic fashion. After Jacoby appeared to hurt Reyes on the feet, the former title challenger quickly turned the fight around, piecing 'The Hanyak' up against the cage side with punches and causing Jacoby to faceplant after the referee stopped the fight.
The KO marks Reyes' first professional victory since 2019. The American athlete peaked at UFC 247, fighting Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title. To this day, Reyes pushed Jones the most out of all his opponents, winning the fight in the eyes of many fans and pundits.
Reyes dropped three fights after that contentious loss, all devastating knockouts. To make matters worse, his return to the cage was delayed by life-threatening blood clots.
This victory not only cements Reyes' spot in the rankings, but it could be the bittersweet ending he needs to cap off his impressive career.
