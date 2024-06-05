UFC News: Ex-Champ Aljamain Sterling Agrees to Potential Title Eliminator Fight
It looks like former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling has found the ideal opponent for his second featherweight bout in the UFC.
“Funk Master” successfully defended the UFC bantamweight belt on three occasions before he was stopped by Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 last year, but the 34-year-old successfully debuted in the featherweight division when he took a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April.
Now sitting at #8 in the division's rankings, Sterling has been trading verbal barbs with #5-ranked Movsar Evloev online as the latter fighter hunts for his first UFC title shot as well as the chance to add a former champion to his unbeaten record.
Sterling indicated after UFC 300 that he was interested in a matchup with two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega next, however it seems that “Funk Master” is now on board for the proposed matchup with Evloev and claims he’s just waiting to receive the contract.
Featherweight is well-established as one of the most entertaining and talent-rich divisions in the UFC, and as of February the weight class now has a new champion in Ilia Topuria after “El Matador” stopped longtime titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
Max Holloway’s victory over Justin Gaethje in their 'BMF' title bout at UFC 300 appeared to pique Topuria’s interest in facing the former featherweight champion next, but if the fight between Sterling and Evloev does come together the winner of that matchup would have a strong case to challenge for the featherweight belt in the near future.
