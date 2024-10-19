Highlights! UFC Fighters Lay It on the Line in Blood-Thirsty War
Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda put on one of the most entertaining fights of the year, or at least the bloodiest, with their dogged performance at UFC Vegas 99 on October 19.
The two MMA veterans squared off in the main card opener, and proceeded to lay it all on the line. Pineda's right eye was almost swollen shut by the end of the first round, which he repaid with some cruel ground and pound in the dying seconds.
Scar tissue was asunder on both fighters entering the second. Aptly nicknamed 'The Damage', Elkins picked up the pace and split Pineda open with elbows. Elkins is known for his relentless pace, and continued to pressure Pineda in the third, controlling Pineda on the ground and splitting him across the forehead with more elbows. By the end, Pineda's face was straight out of a horror movie.
Elkins won the fight with a unanimous 29-28, and Pineda promptly announced his retirement from MMA. Pineda ends his MMA career with a record of 28-17-0-3NC, with all 28 wins coming by finish. His style will be missed.
