UFC News: Ronda Rousey on Dana White’s Remarks, Promoting WMMA ‘As Hard as I Trained'
Ronda Rousey has weighed in on Dana White's recent comments about her.
Nobody elevated women's MMA more than the former UFC Bantamweight Champion Rousey, who went on an insane tear in the promotion, defending her title six times with many of her opponents not surviving the first minute with the Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo.
White On What Kept Rousey From Evolving
On top of fighting seven times in just three years, Rousey took up a lot of responsibilities at the height of her career, promoting not only herself but WMMA as a whole, which UFC CEO White believes limited her growth as a champion... eventually leading to her retirement after KO losses to Holly Holm and a rising Amanda Nunes.
"She put [women’s MMA] on the world stage that nobody else could have done it," White said of Rousey on 'Club Shay Shay'. "While she was doing what she was doing, building the sport and the UFC and women, all these other women were training to beat her. She had taken so much on her shoulders at the time, it was literally impossible for her to keep growing as a fighter during that period."
"I Promised Dana That That's What I Would Do..."
Years after she was on top of the MMA world, Rousey has come out of the woodwork more and more, revealing untold stories in her new book 'Our Fight', including a history of concussions that preceded her title loss to Holm in 2015. Along with being a champion, Rousey had a tight schedule in those years with movie deals, appearances... you name it, with "Rowdy" saying she "had to be everything to everyone" since she was (arguably) the UFC's biggest star.
"I had to promote as hard as I trained," Rousey told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri upon hearing White's initial comments about her untapped evolution as a fighter. "That's why we got as far as we are today. I didn't just make it about me and and my performances and picking and choosing my fights about when it would work the best for me. That's why we were so successful. That's why the the sport had never been hotter, and it was because of that work.
"I promised Dana that that's what I would do if he believed in me and he invested in me and brought me into the company. I felt like if I did anything less, that that would have made me a liar," Rousey said of her UFC career.
Ronda Rousey retired from MMA in 2016, but continued her athletic career in the WWE where she wrestled for a stint. Married to former UFC fighter Travis Browne, Rousey, 37, now lives on a farm with her family and is currently promoting her new graphic novel.
