UFC News: Dustin Poirier Rips Michael Chandler, 'You Got 1 Win in the UFC'
Dustin Poirier didn't take lightly to smack talk from Michael Chandler.
Chandler recently made a mockery of Poirier's attempt at making a rematch with Islam Makhachev. The champ replied, "No thanks," and Chandler retorted, "'No thanks' - retire man... we good."
Not only did Poirier clap back with some posts of his own, but he torched Chandler in a flabbergasted rant on The MMA Hour on July 10:
"Who the f*** is 'we'?" Poirier exclaimed. "You just got here buddy, you're not one of us, you're not 'we,' I've been here, you know? ... You know, welcome to the UFC, dude. You got one win in the UFC... He's not one of us, I've been cutting my teeth in the UFC since [2010-2011], he just got here!"
Chandler and Poirier fought before at UFC 281, with Poirier winning by submission in the third round. It was a hard-fought victory for Poirier, who endured foul play from Chandler, including fish-hooking his mouth to secure a choke, snorting bloody snot onto his face in full mount, and repeated blows to the back of the head. Because of this, the two lightweights aren't on the best of terms.
"I told him he's a dirty motherf*****, too, for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose," Poirier explained during the post-fight presser.
Poirier would later admit that he bit Chandler's fingers:
“I bit the s*** out of his fingers,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “But I had my mouthguard in, so only my bottom teeth could get him. He didn’t even try to pull it out when I bit. ... I kind of stopped biting like, ‘Oh s***, what am I doing?’
In light of this feud, perhaps a rematch is in order for these two lightweight sluggers.
