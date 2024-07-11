UFC Denver Betting Guide: Full Card Odds & Best Bets for Namajunas vs. Cortez
The UFC returns to Denver, CO this Saturday night with a reworked card following a number of withdrawals, and some of those short-notice fights as well as the fact that the event takes place at elevation provide plenty of tempting lines for bettors.
UFC News: Denver Card Gets Unexpected Addition During Fight Week
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Denver and take a look at some live underdogs and intriguing prop bets.
All odds via FanDuel (odds subject to change).
UFC Denver Full Fight Card Odds
• Rose Namajunas (-235) vs. Tracy Cortez (+180)
• Santiago Ponzinibbio (-215) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+164)
• Drew Dober (-113) vs. Jean Silva (-113)
• Gabriel Bonfim (-390) vs. Ange Loosa (+280)
• Christian Rodriguez (-235) vs. Julian Erosa (+180)
• Cody Brundage (+136) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (-174)
• Jasmine Jasudavicius (-113) vs. Fatima Kline (-113)
• Joshua Van (-225) vs. Charles Johnson (+172)
• Luana Santos (-430) vs. Mariya Agapova (+300)
• Josh Fremd (-111) vs. Andre Petroski (-115)
• Montel Jackson (-156) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (+122)
• Evan Elder (-460) vs. Darrius Flowers (+320)
UFC Denver Short-Notice Pick ‘Ems
Drew Dober to Defeat Jean Silva (-113)
Dober was originally set to face Mike Davis, but now the UFC veteran welcomes Jean Silva to the lightweight division just two weeks after Silva scored a knockout-win at UFC 303. The Brazilian missed weight for that fight and won’t be giving up much size in Denver, but Dober’s experience and the fact that he trains at elevation make pick ‘em odds on him hard to pass up.
Fatima Kline to Defeat Jasmine Jasudavicius (-113)
While Dober was already scheduled to compete on this card and has a new opponent in Silva, Kline is the one stepping in on short-notice to make her UFC debut against Jasudavicius. The Canadian has been underrated throughout much of her UFC tenure, but Kline is a tremendous prospect and has the potential to develop into a future title challenger.
UFC Denver Live Underdogs
Cody Brundage to Defeat Abdul Razak Alhassan (+136)
Brundage could be fighting for his place on the UFC roster after going 2-4 through his last six fights, and although this is a dangerous matchup he does have the skills necessary to upset Alhassan. “Judo Thunder” is always a threat to end things while a fight is standing, but if Brundage can consistently close the distance without eating too many big shots he can use his wrestling to grind out a decision.
Charles Johnson to Defeat Joshua Van (+172)
Van rightfully has a tremendous amount of hype behind him, but fans have already seen Johnson spoil the rise of flyweight prospects like Azat Maksum. The 33-year-old is well-rounded enough to challenge Van wherever the fight goes, and a considerable height and reach advantage might allow him to keep “The Fearless” from really putting his striking combinations together.
UFC Denver Props Bets
Rose Namajunas to Defeat Tracy Cortez by Decision (+115)
Namajunas is understandably a decent-sized favorite here, and if you’re not willing to take the odds on her outright you can get plus money on “Thug Rose” winning by decision. There’s a chance that Cortez may fade in the later rounds given that it’s her first main event and the fight is taking place at elevation, but Namajunas hasn’t scored a finish past the second round since 2015.
Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-154)
Erosa’s last three fights have all ended inside the first round, but Rodriguez has gone the distance in four out of his five UFC bouts and doesn’t possess the kind of one-punch knockout power that typically causes problems for “Juicy J”. There’s certainly an argument for taking Erosa as an underdog at the current line, but rather than side with either fighter I’ll take Over 2.5 rounds with the expectation that things will likely go to the judges’ scorecards.
Luana Santos to Defeat Mariya Agapova by Submission (+200)
This prop is tempting more because of how susceptible Agapova has been to submissions than because of Santos’ own skills on the mat. The Brazilian does have three submission-wins on her record, and she’s taking on an opponent that has faded in previous fights and will be competing at elevation in Denver.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
UFC Denver, Namajunas vs. Cortez Full Fight Night Predictions
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Reveals ‘Dream Opponent’ for Potential Boxing Debut
• WWE Legend Reacts to Signing of Former CMLL & NJPW Champion Stephanie Vaquer
• UFC News: Alex Pereira’s Bitter Rival Promises First-Round Knockout in 2024 Fight
• UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Shocking Game Plan to Dethrone Sean O’Malley
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.