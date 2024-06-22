UFC News: Unbeaten Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov Scores Brutal KO in Saudi Arabia
Two unexpected opponent changes did nothing to shake Shara Magomedov's focus heading into his second UFC appearance at UFC Saudi Arabia.
UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Live Results & Highlights
"Shara Bullet" Improves UFC Record to 2-0
Originally slated to take on Ihor Potieria before "The Duelist" was replaced by UFC debutant Joilton Lutterbach, Magomedov once again found himself matched up with a new opponent at UFC Saudi Arabia when Antonio Trócoli stepped in to replace Lutterbach just a few days out from the event.
Trócoli was originally set to make his UFC debut at last weekend's Fight Night card in Las Vegas before Ikram Aliskerov replaced Khamzat Chimaev in the Saudi Arabia main event, but the Brazilian was quick to answer the call when he got word that Magomedov required a new opponent.
Conor McGregor Torched by Islam Makhachev After UFC 303 Injury Reveal
"Malvado" tested Magomedov's takedown defense and controlled the center of the cage for long portions of their fight, but ultimately it was "Bullet" who turned things up in the third round and finished Trócoli with a nasty series of strikes.
The middleweight tilt between Trócoli and Magomedov was the second bout on the UFC Saudi Arabia main card following a light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker that ended with a brutal first-round knockout for "No Time".
Now a perfect 13-0 in his career, Magomedov is likely knocking on the door of the UFC's middleweight Top 15 and should be due for a fairly high-profile matchup in his next outing.
UFC 5 Drops Massive Update Including 13 New Fighters, Conor McGregor Makeover
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.