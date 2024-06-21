Conor McGregor Torched by Islam Makhachev After UFC 303 Injury Reveal
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev wasn’t impressed when Conor McGregor finally revealed the injury that forced him off of UFC 303.
Several weeks of chaos around UFC 303 came to an end when the UFC confirmed that McGregor would not be able to make his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler, and even after that card was given a new main and co-main event fans still had to wait a while for “The Notorious” to reveal that his withdrawal was due to a broken toe.
Makhachev Reacts to McGregor's Injury
Some fans were quick to point out the fact that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira also currently has a broken toe but happily stepped up to save UFC 303 on short notice, and McGregor’s injury reveal also attracted a disparaging reaction from Makhachev.
There’s certainly no love lost between Makhachev and McGregor considering the Irishman’s rivalry with former lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is both a teammate and close friend of the UFC’s reigning lightweight champion.
McGregor in Good Spirits After Injury Reveal
McGregor’s injury reveal included a note that he wouldn't be able to buy the new Bugatti he wants without being paid for a fight in the Octagon, but the former two-division UFC champion apparently rethought that claim based on his follow-up post on Instagram.
A broken toe understandably won’t derail whatever other birthday plans McGregor might have in the coming weeks, but now that “The Notorious” has finally disclosed the injury that derailed his comeback fans will likely return to speculating about a timeline regarding when the UFC could realistically reschedule the Chandler matchup for later this year.
